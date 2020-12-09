FALMOUTH – Jacqueline Boutin Donahue, 88, of Falmouth, Maine, formerly of Cundy’s Harbor, Maine, passed away on Dec. 7, 2020.Jackie was born in 1932. She attended schools in Madawaska, Maine, and earned a degree in nursing from St. Mary’s School of Nursing in Lewiston, Maine, where she met her husband, Delano “Del” Boutin.Jackie joyously spent much time volunteering by teaching CCD at Holy Cross School; serving as a Cub Scout Leader; and a member of the School Board at Holy Cross School.Jackie and Del shared a passion for the ocean and were fortunate to relocate to Cundy’s Harbor in 1981. A member of All Saints Parish in Brunswick for 38 years, she later joined the congregation of the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Portland.Every year she looked forward to celebrating Family Day when the family gathered on a special day in August. In 1991, Jackie suffered the loss of Del, drawing comfort from her family and Catholic faith.In 1995, Jackie married longtime friend, John “Jack” Donahue of Long Meadow, Massachusetts. Jackie and Jack’s family doubled in size overnight, as each had six children and 12 grandchildren. Jackie and Jack enjoyed spending the summer months in Cundy’s Harbor and wintering in Sarasota, Florida.Jackie is survived by her six children, and her 12 grandchildren.The family sends a heartfelt thank you to all the doctors and nurses who cared for Jackie during her illness. Due to current circumstances, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home of Portland. To view Jackie’s memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.comIn lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Hospice of Southern Maine,390 US Route OneScarborough, Maine04074-9928

