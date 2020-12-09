St. Philips Help Yourself Shelf food pantry’s Christmas box distribution is slated for 3:30-5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17. As well as items for side dishes, the boxes will include the choice of a $10 gift certificate to either Shaw’s or Hannaford toward the purchase of protein, or the selection of a limited number of turkeys, hams or pork loins. Dessert and drink options will also be available.

To preorder a box or for questions, call St. Philip’s Church at (207) 882-7184, leaving a brief message and a call back number, or visit facebook.com/HelpYourselfShelfFoodPantry or helpyourselfshelf.wordpress.com/.

Help Yourself Shelf will be open the weeks of Christmas and New Year’s, but instead of Thursdays, it will be open on 3:30-5:30 p.m. Wednesdays and returning to the usual Thursday distributions after that.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: