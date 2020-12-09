JAY — Pixelle Specialty Solutions officials announced Wednesday they will permanently shut down the Androscoggin Mill’s third paper machine, which was idled after the April 15 rupture of a wood pulp digester, and not rebuild the pulp mill.

The company said it’s part of its long-term strategy to keep the mill operating.

In its ongoing configuration, the mill will continue to utilize more than 250 full-time employees, company spokesman Alan Ulman said.

About 177 jobs have been eliminated at the mill since the explosion, which halted manufacturing for eight days and initiated months of recovery and strategic planning to ensure the mill would operate successfully and competitively.

The other two paper machines will manufacture specialty papers, according to Ulman. Those include bleached and natural kraft products for food packaging, pressure-sensitive release liners and labels, packaging tapes, insulation backing for building materials and wet-strength and grease-resistant products.

The mill will continue using pulp sourced from other mills, including Maine-based facilities.

The third machine produced commodity grades.

Pixelle, based in Pennsylvania, also announced it has established a $1 million fund to support job retraining for employees laid off as a result of the pulp digester explosion. It will also develop an ongoing program to further support former employee job retraining, while at the same time continue its current program to assist with tuition expenses for the company’s active employees, according to its news release.

“We are committed to providing support to our dedicated employees who lost their jobs as a result of the digester rupture, and we hope that the training assistance we are announcing today will prove valuable in relaunching their careers,” Pixelle Chief Executive Officer Timothy Hess said in the release.

Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere said Wednesday, “We were grateful to hear the news that Pixelle has a long-term plan to continue the operation of the Androscoggin Mill. Their intent to provide resources for product development and their plans for future investment in the facility indicate their dedication to the viability of this mill.

“At the same time, we are disappointed that they will not be rebuilding the pulp mill and restarting the idled paper machine,” she said. “We recognize the impact this will have on our extended forestry community and our thoughts continue to be with those that are affected.”

As the town moves forward through the valuation process of the mill next spring, the impact of this change will be recognized in significantly reduced taxable value, LaFreniere said.

“As we have in the past, we will be working through the state process again to seek relief from this impact on our taxpayers,” she said.

CEO Hess said, “This long-term plan keeps a large number of employees working to meet our customers’ needs for excellent products and services. It also benefits many in Maine impacted by the pulp digester incident by sourcing pulp from Maine-based providers.

“The Pixelle mill in Jay, Maine, is a vital part of our four-mill specialty paper manufacturing platform,” Hess said. “We intend to continue to invest in the mill to enhance its position as a supplier of choice to our customers.”

In the release, mill Manager Eric Hanson said, “The best path forward for the Jay mill is to continue to operate our two specialty machines using purchased pulp.”

He called former and current employees “extraordinary.”

“In 2020, they encountered the COVID-19 pandemic followed by the pulp digester rupture,” Hanson said. “Despite these challenges, they restored the mill, operated it safely and in an environmentally responsible manner, provided exceptional product quality and service to our customers, and transformed the mill into one that will be competitive for the long term.”

Gov. Janet Mills responded to the news Wednesday, saying in a statement, “This announcement is incredibly difficult news for Jay, for Western Maine, and for the entire state of Maine. It is another blow to Maine’s vital forest products sector, from those who work in the mills to those who cut timber and deliver wood.

“My administration will do all we can to help those impacted by this decision, including providing unemployment and transition services to those laid off earlier,” she said. “We will work harder than ever to stabilize and diversify our critical forest products industry and expand and strengthen markets for the forest products supply chain and the Maine people it employs.”

Jessica Picard, communications manager for the Maine Department of Labor, said the department “stands ready to collaborate and work with Pixelle and partners on this retraining initiative. MDOL’s Rapid Response Team has been working one-on-one with laid-off workers, providing them with information and helping them identify and take next steps, and will continue to do all we can.”

She said some affected workers are utilizing CareerCenter services for job search assistance and possible training, some have already found new employment, and some have retired.

