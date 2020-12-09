Editor’s note: This is the latest installment of our series, “Remember When,” in which we revisit some of the memorable games, events, streaks and runs in high school spring sports we’ve covered over the last few decades.

BRUNSWICK — Simply dominant. Those are just a few of many words that could best describe the 2009 Brunswick girls soccer team.

After all, the Dragons not only went undefeated that season, they won 12 of their games by two or more goals.

The Dragons finished the campaign by defeating Thornton Academy 3-1 in the Class A title game at Scarborough High School.

“We were such a complete team, we had no weaknesses,” said Brunswick head coach Martyn Davison. “We had a free scoring offense and played really solid defense on the other end of the field.”

The Dragons conceded just four goals during the regular season, and scored more than 65 goals, Davison said.

Allison Walton, who scored two goals in the state championship game and was named an ESPN RISE All-American in 2009 as a junior, led the prolific offense.

“The biggest thing that I remember from that season is how close-knit the team was,” said Walton, who went on to play at Division I Providence College. “I think the chemistry that we had as a team off the field had a part in our on the field success.”

The Dragons had seven seniors on the team, which helped cultivate strong chemistry, Davison added.

The Dragons ran into little adversity in the regular season, but things tightened up in the playoffs. The Dragons had to come back from deficits in each of their playoff games, including the state game. No game stands out more to Davison than the regional final thriller against Waterville.

“The game against Waterville was the first time that I could tell the girls were nervous (and) I was, too,” Davison said. “That was a classic game, we kept our poise, Waterville had a great team, but our drive to win gave us an edge during the game.”

Brunswick had to work hard to knock off the defending state champions that day. The Dragons trailed 2-1 before rallying in the second half to force overtime. The Dragons won it 3-2 when Hilary Champagne converted a header off a corner kick.

“That game gave us all the confidence in the world that we were not going to come away from the state championship game empty handed,” Davison said.

Kip Chipman, who was a sophomore on the team, vividly remembers the bus ride to and from the state title match.

“The ride to the game was quiet, the whole team was focused and locked into the task at hand,” said Chipman. “But then on the ride back, that was one of the most enjoyable moments of my life. Everyone was so happy and we felt a sense of relief that we had achieved our goal.”

Chipman said it meant a lot to the team and the community to take home a state championship.

“It just felt really good to be a part of something as successful as that season,” Chipman said. “I think it meant a lot to the town too. People were congratulating me around school and town for a while after the game.”

The Class A boys state title game took place just a few hours before the girls, with Scarborough edging Brunswick 2-1. Walton says it was a bittersweet feeling to see the boys team fall short.

“Obviously we were ecstatic, but it was a bummer at the same time for the guys,” Walton said. “While we were celebrating, we stayed mindful to not get in the way of their grieving after their loss, but they were happy for us, too.”

Added Davison: “It was amazing that both the boys and the girls were both in the state title match, once they lost we felt a little more pressure to get it done. It was kind of like a relief for the town, but everyone supported us.”

The Dragons rolled to the top seed in Class A East, topping it off by defeating Bangor 2-1 in the Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference championship game prior to the playoffs.

After handling No. 8 Edward Little Red Eddies 10-1 in the quarterfinals, the Dragons edged No. 5 Messalonskee 2-1 in double overtime in the regional semifinals. Walton scored the game-winner with 13 seconds to go in the second overtime period.

“Our team was so resilient and we just wanted it so bad, I don’t remember much from that game but I remember how intense it was.”

The win over Messalonskee set up the instant classics in the regional final against Waterville and then Thornton Academy in states.

“I remember going down in the regional and state title games and thinking ‘here we go again’,” said Walton. “I’m just glad that things turned out the way they did for us, that was an awesome ride.”

