Arrests

11/29 at 3:39 a.m. Erik Scott Hebert, 31, of Warren, was arrested on Sable Oaks Drive by Officer Jessica Ramsay on charges of unlawful possession of drugs, possession of hypodermic apparatus and sale and use of drug paraphernalia.

11/29 at 3:39 a.m. Meagan Roberts, 23, of Biddeford, was arrested on Sable Oaks Drive by Officer Jessica Ramsay on two counts of unlawful possession of drugs and charges of possession of hypodermic apparatus and sale and use of drug paraphernalia.

11/29 at 6:34 a.m. Cedrick I. Nabahungu, 20, of South Portland, was arrested on Power Road by Officer Brian McCarthy on a charge of criminal trespass.

11/30 at 7:28 a.m. Abdulkadir Bile, 28, of Portland, was arrested on Sable Oaks Drive by Officer Chris Gosling on charges of domestic violence assault with prior convictions of aggravated assault, assault and violating conditions of release.

11/30 at 10:23 p.m. Vicky Jones, 51, of South Portland, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Kim Dell’Aquila on a warrant and a charge of violating conditions of release.

12/2 at 10:58 p.m. Ely Salazar, 20, of Portland, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Michael Armstrong on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, leaving the scene of an accident, driving without a license and violating conditions of release.

12/3 at 12:50 a.m. Walter Nduwayo Biha, 31, of Portland, was arrested on Broadway by Officer Jessica Ramsay on charges of driving with a suspended registration, driving with a suspended license, failing to provide the correct name or address and possession of a suspended driver’s license.

12/3 at 1:56 a.m. Patrick J. Lattimore, 27, of South Portland, was arrested on Broadway by Sgt. Kevin Theriault on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and speeding more than 30 mph over the limit.

Summonses

11/27 at 4:31 a.m. Lindsey Holden, 38, of Westbrook, was issued a summons on Maine Mall Road by Officer Anthony Verville on a charge of criminal trespass.

11/27 at 8:54 a.m. Barbara Robichaud, 56, of Portland, was issued a summons on Lincoln Street by Officer Rocco Navarro on a charge of driving with a suspended registration.

11/ 27 at 8:24 p.m. Joshua Powell, 35, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Main Street by Officer Michael Armstrong on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol.

11/28 at 6:08 a.m. Clinton Keller Nicolai, 20, of Saco, was issued a summons on Route 701 by Officer Jessica Ramsay on a charge of speeding more than 30 mph over the limit.

11/28 at 4:15 p.m. A 16-year-old South Portland boy was issued a summons on Foden Road by Officer Daniel Purinton on charges of obstructing and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

11/28 at 6:29 p.m. Richard A. Logan, 65, of Portland, was issued a summons on Maine Mall Road by Officer Alfred Giusto on a charge of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident.

11/29 at 1:20 a.m. Brandi L. Richmond, 28, of Sanford, was issued a summons on Crocketts Corner by Officer Jessica Ramsay on a charge of failing to register a motor vehicle.

11/29 at 5:41 p.m. Mohommed Abuzahra, 44, of Portland, was issued a summons on Maine Mall Road by Officer Daniel Purinton on a charge of terrorizing.

11/30 at 2:33 p.m. Christopher Robichaud, 54, of Cape Elizabeth, was issued a summons on Ocean Street by Officer Rocco Navarro on a charge of driving with a suspended license.

12/1 at 1:42 a.m. Richard W. Thorpe, 58, of Westbrook, was issued a summons on Maine Mall Road by Officer Ezekiel Collins on a charge of driving with a suspended license.

12/2 at 1:56 p.m. Dominic A. Spina, 18, of Scarborough, was issued a summons at Bug Light Park by Officer Brian McCarthy on charges of sale and use of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana by a minor.

Fire calls

12/1 at 1:11 a.m. Telephone/cable wires down on North Kelsey Street.

12/1 at 8:57 a.m. No incident found at address on Albany Street.

12/1 at 9:04 a.m. Public service on Breakwater Drive.

12/1 at 3:02 p.m. Power line down on Chambers Avenue.

12/2 at 11:13 a.m. Other hazardous condition on Maine Mall Road.

12/2 at 4:39 p.m. Pressure/overheat alarm on Westbrook Street.

12/2 at 7:01 p.m. Medical alert alarm on Ridgeland Avenue.

12/2 at 8:11 p.m. Cover assignment on Union Street.

12/3 at 9:06 a.m. Telephone/cable wires down on Westbrook Street.

12/3 at 12:54 p.m. Good intention call on Waterman Drive.

12/3 at 3:38 p.m. Smoke/odor removal on Maine Mall Road.

12/3 at 8:25 p.m. Mutual aid to Ocean View Avenue.

12/4 at 8:08 a.m. False fire alarm on Clarks Pond Parkway.

12/4 at 9:19 p.m. Odor of smoke on Sawyer Street.

12/5 at 4:55 p.m. Carbon monoxide incident on Maine Mall Road.

12/5 at 6:42 p.m. Other service call on Maine Mall Road.

12/5 at 10:02 p.m. Gas leak on Nelson Road.

12/6 at 3:15 a.m. Power line down on Preble Street.

12/6 at 7:23 a.m. False fire alarm on Maine Mall Road.

12/6 at 7:56 a.m. Public service on Hillcrest Avenue.

12/6 at 9:12 a.m. Electrical wiring/equipment problem on Myrtle (lane or avenue not given).

12/6 at 11:02 a.m. Well-being check on Waterman Drive.

12/7 at 6:08 a.m. No incident found at address on Western Avenue.

12/7 at 7:37 a.m. Motor vehicle accident with injuries on Western Avenue.

12/7 at 12:33 p.m. Building fire on Goudy Street.

12/7 at 6:52 p.m. Medical alert alarm on Preble Street.

12/7 at 8:55 p.m. Defective elevator (no occupants) on Southborough Drive.

EMS:

South Portland emergency medical services responded to 68 calls from Dec. 1 to 7.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: