Arrests

No arrests were reported from Nov. 30 to Dec. 6.

Summonses

12/1 at 10:27 p.m. Nicole Chase, 30, of Sunset Cove Road, Harpswell, was issued a summons on Main Street by Sgt. Robert Ramsay on a charge of operating under suspension.

12/4 at 9:57 a.m. Lise Bresnahan, 60, of Marston Street, Lewiston, was issued a summons on Lewiston Road by Officer Mark McDonald on a charge of operating after suspension.

12/4 at 9:08 p.m. Arthur Warren, 34, of Main Street, Lisbon Falls, was issued a summons on Main Street by Sgt. Mark Gilliam on a charge of operating under the influence.

Fire calls

11/30 at 5:05 p.m. Traffic hazard on Winter Street.

11/30 at 6:44 p.m. Utility problem on Middlesex Road.

11/30 at 7:24 p.m. Utility problem on Foreside Road.

11/30 at 7:31 p.m. Electrical hazard on Lewiston Road.

11/30 at 8:21 p.m. Utility problem on Foreside Road.

11/30 at 8:47 p.m. Electrical hazard on Old Lisbon Road.

11/30 at 9:03 p.m. Traffic hazard on River Road.

11/30 at 9:07 p.m. Traffic hazard on Cathance Road.

11/30 at 9:27 p.m. Unknown problem on Pinewood Drive.

11/30 at 10:02 p.m. Utility problem on Andrea Street.

11/30 at 11:01 p.m. Public service on Riverview Drive.

12/1 at 3:37 a.m. Electrical hazard on Cathance Road.

12/1 at 9:54 a.m. Electrical hazard on Meadow Road.

12/1 at 5:34 p.m. Assist Freeport.

12/2 at 12:53 p.m. Assist Brunswick.

12/2 at 1:21 p.m. Motor vehicle crash on Lewiston Road.

12/3 at 10:08 a.m. Structure fire on Lewiston Road.

12/3 at 12:54 p.m. Motor vehicle crash on Cathance Road.

12/5 at 6:42 a.m. Fire alarm on Lovers Lane.

12/5 at 4:29 p.m. Traffic hazard on Meadow Road.

12/5 at 4:35 p.m. Motor vehicle crash on Gilmore Drive.

12/5 at 6:42 p.m. Electrical hazard on Whitehouse Crossing Road.

12/5 at 7:37 p.m. Traffic hazard on Lewiston Road.

12/5 at 7:48 p.m. Electrical hazard on River Road.

12/5 at 8:16 p.m. Electrical hazard on Old Tavern Road.

12/5 at 11:54 p.m. Motor vehicle crash on Middlesex Road.

12/6 at 1:07 a.m. Electrical hazard on Cathance Road.

12/6 at 5:07 a.m. Electrical hazard on River Road.

12/6 at 9:24 a.m. Structure fire on Carolyn Street.

EMS

Topsham emergency medical services responded to 26 calls from Nov. 30 to Dec. 6.

