Arrests

Matthew A. Jones, 36, of Standish, on Nov. 23 on charges of robbery and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, in Standish.

Anthony R. Canapetti, 28, of Auburn, on Nov. 28 on a warrant of arrest for other agency, in Windham.

Tauri A. Barnes, 38, of Portland, on Nov. 30 on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, violating condition of release and failure to appear, in Windham.

Roxanne S. Silvia, 32, of Portland, on Nov. 30 on a hold for other agency on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, failure to appear and violating condition of release, in Windham.

Isaiah J. Ramirez, 19, of Raymond, on Dec. 3 on a probation hold for officer on charges of criminal threatening with danger and domestic violence, assault, in Windham.

Summonses

Jordon M. St. Peter, 22, of Cornish, on Nov. 29 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, in Windham.

Edward J. Gaskell, 55, of Naples, on Nov. 30 on charges of criminal threatening, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct, loud and unreasonable noise, at Key Bank in Windham.

Andrew C. Hanning, 25, of Windham, on Nov. 30 on a charge of passing stopped school bus with lights flashing, in Windham.

Erika J. Laplante, 31, of Bridgton, on Nov. 30 on charges of violating condition of release and operating after license suspension, on Landing Rd.

Arthur R. Johnston Jr., 36, of Windham, on Dec. 3 on a charge of operating under the influence, in Windham.

Jarrod S. Weatherby, 23, of Windham, on Dec. 3 on charges of criminal mischief, violating condition of release and assault, on Lotts Drive.

Tyler T. Wheatley, 26, of Raymond, on Dec. 3 on charges of violating condition of release and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, in Windham.

Anne L. Thoits-Libby, 60, of Gray, on Dec. 7 on charges of operating under the influence and operating without license, on Roosevelt Trail.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: