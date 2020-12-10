BIDDEFORD — The first showing of the documentary “Angst,” a film designed to raise awareness around anxiety, emphasizing youth and families, was so popular that there will be a second showing,
“We had so much interest across the state from schools and families for another opportunity to see ‘Angst,’ that some of the other Drug Free Communities Coalitions in Maine pulled together to provide another live screening as well as an option to view the screening On-Demand,” said Project Alliance Coalition Coordinator Cheri Sullivan. “This means that there will be a ‘live’ virtual screening with an expert panel, at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 15, and an opportunity to watch a recording of that screening for 48 hours, on Thursday and Friday, Dec. 17 and 18.
Sullivan said the schedule means that schools can supplement their programming and have students log into the screening during the day, youth organizations can invite teens to watch at after school programs or through other invitations, and families can watch at their convenience at home.
The film includes interviews with kids, teens, experts, and parents, and includes a cameo by gold medalist and mental health advocate, Michael Phelps.
To register for the Dec. 15 live screening, go to: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_GqAu0R_rTfmPs5BDFyTq3g
To request the link to the On-Demand version of “Angst” available Thursday, Dec. 17 through Friday, Dec. 18, email: [email protected]
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
American Journal
Reeling from staff shortage, Gorham High School returns to remote learning
-
American Journal
Longtime Gorham detective Fearon calls it after 39 years
-
American Journal
City clerk takes on assistant admin duties, city looks for HR head
-
The Forecaster
Bicentennial Maine: Pownal
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Biddeford Knights raise over $7,000 for local nonprofits during virtual Walk for Life