BIDDEFORD — The first showing of the documentary “Angst,” a film designed to raise awareness around anxiety, emphasizing youth and families, was so popular that there will be a second showing,

“We had so much interest across the state from schools and families for another opportunity to see ‘Angst,’ that some of the other Drug Free Communities Coalitions in Maine pulled together to provide another live screening as well as an option to view the screening On-Demand,” said Project Alliance Coalition Coordinator Cheri Sullivan. “This means that there will be a ‘live’ virtual screening with an expert panel, at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 15, and an opportunity to watch a recording of that screening for 48 hours, on Thursday and Friday, Dec. 17 and 18.

Sullivan said the schedule means that schools can supplement their programming and have students log into the screening during the day, youth organizations can invite teens to watch at after school programs or through other invitations, and families can watch at their convenience at home.

The film includes interviews with kids, teens, experts, and parents, and includes a cameo by gold medalist and mental health advocate, Michael Phelps.

To register for the Dec. 15 live screening, go to: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_GqAu0R_rTfmPs5BDFyTq3g

To request the link to the On-Demand version of “Angst” available Thursday, Dec. 17 through Friday, Dec. 18, email: [email protected]

