BIDDEFORD — The Knights of Columbus Saint Joseph Council #12941 in Biddeford has raised over $7,000 as part of a virtual Walk for Life.

“We will give $5,000 to the Alpha Pregnancy Resource Center in Sanford, $1,000 for the Esther Residence in Saco, and $1,000 to CourageLIVES,” said Dave McDonald, grand knight of the council.

The council made the decision in the fall to make this year’s Walk for Life virtual. Walkers participated in various sized groups, following diocesan protocols, by walking three miles to raise funds thanks to pre-obtained pledges.

“More people took part in 2020 than did last year, with family and friends making the difference,” said McDonald. “It was also an opportunity for participants to meditate, pray, or express love for any and all human souls from the womb to the tomb. The virtual Walk for Life has been a tribute to people’s generosity in hard times.”

For over 25 years, the Alpha Pregnancy Resource Center in Sanford has offered a safe and confidential haven to those facing an unplanned pregnancy. The center is committed to serving all clients in a caring manner regardless of age, race, income, religion, nationality, or disability.

Operated by the Good Shepherd Sisters, Esther Residence in Saco is a transitional home for women who are leaving incarceration and/or treatment programs. The residence provides a range of services and assistance as the women get back on their feet.

Established in 2015, CourageLIVES is Maine’s first residential treatment program for survivors of sex trafficking as well as a safe house for women 18 years and older. The program provides food, clothing, shelter and counseling for residents, and includes an outreach program for women who live elsewhere.

For more information about the Walk for Life, contact the council at (207) 468-7324.

