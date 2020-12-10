CANTON — Pinnacle Health and Rehab Administrator Mark Jacobs said Thursday that he is among 29 employees with COVID-19.

He said he was tested Dec. 4 in the facility’s parking lot at 26 Pleasant St. after he was feeling “achy” and results Saturday were positive for the disease. He’s recovering at home and expects to return to work Monday, he said.

The facility reported on its Facebook page Wednesday that eight residents have died from COVID-19 complications over the past week and there are 110 active cases.

Pinnacle Health and Rehab has 135 employees.

As of Thursday, there were 34 people in the nursing home section. Jacobs did not know how many were in the residential section, but said as of November there were 64 residents there.

The nursing home has turned the corner and is getting more and more staff back, he said Thursday. Some staff were out with COVID-19 in November but are cleared to return to work, he said.

He acknowledged there were challenges hiring enough qualified staff before COVID-19 hit, and it’s more difficult now to fill those positions “because some health care people are avoiding health care jobs because they don’t want to have the increased exposure risk.”

