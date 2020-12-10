CANTON — Pinnacle Health and Rehab Administrator Mark Jacobs said Thursday that he is among 29 employees with COVID-19.
He said he was tested Dec. 4 in the facility’s parking lot at 26 Pleasant St. after he was feeling “achy” and results Saturday were positive for the disease. He’s recovering at home and expects to return to work Monday, he said.
The facility reported on its Facebook page Wednesday that eight residents have died from COVID-19 complications over the past week and there are 110 active cases.
Pinnacle Health and Rehab has 135 employees.
As of Thursday, there were 34 people in the nursing home section. Jacobs did not know how many were in the residential section, but said as of November there were 64 residents there.
The nursing home has turned the corner and is getting more and more staff back, he said Thursday. Some staff were out with COVID-19 in November but are cleared to return to work, he said.
He acknowledged there were challenges hiring enough qualified staff before COVID-19 hit, and it’s more difficult now to fill those positions “because some health care people are avoiding health care jobs because they don’t want to have the increased exposure risk.”
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Election 2020
Analysis: Dismissed election case pushed debunked claims
-
Local & State
Utah senator blocks national museums for Latinos, women
-
Election 2020
Supreme Court rejects Republican lawsuit to overturn Biden’s election victory
-
Sports
College summer baseball leagues wary of MLB changes
-
Business
EU leaders agree to reduce emissions 55% by end of decade
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.