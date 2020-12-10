Cheverus High School in Portland will close Friday after one person tested positive for COVID-19.

Principal John Moran said the case is the first for the Jesuit school.

“At this time, we believe this person had limited contact with other members of our community prior to the onset of symptoms; however, out of an abundance of caution we have decided to close our campus and cancel all classes and activities on Friday,” Moran wrote in a letter that was posted on the high school’s Facebook page.

He also said a school representative would notify any close contacts, and he promised an update Friday on the status of classes next week.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous