The Chocolate Church Arts Center has released a compilation of traditional and original Christmas songs performed by Maine-based artists, including Schooner Fare and Lauren Crosby, among others. A link to the compilation is available at the CCAC website, and it may be streamed for free, or downloaded for $10.

The compilation includes submissions from 11 Maine artists. Schooner Fare contributed their original track “What Christmas Means to Me” while songwriter Lauren Crosby recorded a version of a Billie Todd song titled “One Christmas Eve.” Songwriter and producer Peter Gallway shared his song “Christmas Roses.” Jud Caswell adds his own “The Long Walk Home.”

Performing traditional Christmas songs are actor and musician Scott Moreau (“God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen”), who recently performed as Johnny Cash in shows over the summer by Chocolate Church, as well as Gerald Brann (“The Christmas Song”), who performs in the Elton John tribute band Yellow Brick Road. Multi-instrumentalist, songwriter and singer Heather Pierson recorded a jazzy arrangement of “We Wish You A Merry Christmas” and Chocolate Church Executive Director and musician William Lederer contributed a country-soul version of “Silent Night.”

Other highlights of the compilation are “City By the Sea,” an original song from Bath-based musician Peter Macdonald Blachly (who performs as Peter Alexander), an original song from Wiscasset singer-songwriter Kat Logan called “Christmas In This Place,” and a reading of the classic Christmas poem “A Visit from St. Nicholas,” performed by actor and voice-over artist Tamara Lilly.

More information and a link to the CCAC Holiday Compilation can be found at the Chocolate Church Arts Center website, or by calling (207) 442-8455.

