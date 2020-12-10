KENNEBUNK – Community Outreach Services announced Dec. 10 that it has learned several food pantry volunteers tested positive for COVID-19.

Based on the safety procedures in place, such as contactless curbside pickup of food, COS officials do not believe the volunteers had any close contact – defined by the CDC as being within 6 feet of another individual for 15 minutes or more – with anyone picking up food. They pointed out that all volunteers wear masks at all times, per COS and state policies.

Still, the COS food pantry operations will be closed through Friday, Dec. 18, with a view to reopening appointments for pickup of food on Monday, Dec. 21.

“This will allow the needed 10 days from the last exposure of volunteers and will allow for the facility to be deeply cleaned and sanitized,” COS officials said on its social media page.

The Holiday Food Basket program is not operated in the food pantry facility and the volunteers involved are not involved with the food pantry operations, officials pointed out. The holiday program will continue as scheduled, delivering food baskets with all of the items needed for a Christmas meal to those who have signed up for it, using all health and safety protocols.

COS said anyone in need of food during the closure should contact their town’s general assistance office. The three towns that the pantry serves will coordinate food assistance. Arundel general assistance may be reached at 985-4201, ext.113; Kennebunk general assistance, 985-2102, option 3 and Kennebunkport general assistance at 967-4401.

“The most important priority is the health and safety of our volunteers, staff and our neighbors,” the organization posted on its Facebook page. “We will share any updates or any changes needed as we work through this together.”

In a written statement, Community Outreach Services urged those in need to reach out for help. “Our community has many resources to support those in need and we don’t want anyone in our community to struggle to feed themselves and their families.”

