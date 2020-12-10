Few donors to the Press Herald Toy Fund have been as faithful as the employees of the Barron Center, Portland’s city-run nursing home.

Their gift – $215 this year – also has special meaning at the toy fund because it’s an annual reminder of the legacy of Matthew Barron, who not only cared for the Portland’s elderly residents as head of the institution but also made a lasting difference in the lives of the children across the city, and beyond.

It was Barron’s idea to start the toy fund 71 years ago. He simply wanted to provide toys to 1,000 children in Portland who were facing a Christmas without gifts during a difficult winter in 1949, and ended up brightening the holidays for generations of Maine children.

Barron was Jesuit-educated, graduating from Cheverus High School in Portland and Holy Cross College in Worcester, Massachusetts. He went to work in the city’s welfare department in 1934 and two years later became assistant director, the job he held that winter of 1949.

He and his friend, Evening Express Editor Robert Bruce Beith, decided to ask newspaper readers for donations to buy toys. Beith made the appeals in a newspaper column written under the pen name Bruce Roberts, a name that became synonymous with the fund. Using the donations from newspaper readers, Barron bought and distributed the gifts.

Barron personally purchased and packaged the toys for years, sometimes working until midnight as the holiday approached to deliver toys to needy families.

Barron was promoted to welfare director in 1950. He also was named head of Portland’s City Hospital, which at the time was a gloomy complex known locally as “the poor farm.”

His wife, Evelyn, was a registered nurse and the Matron of Nurses at the hospital. Together, Matthew and Evelyn Barron had a vision of what the hospital could become and led its transformation into a modern nursing care institution for the elderly and handicapped. The Brighton Avenue facility was eventually renamed the “Matthew I. and Evelyn A. Barron Center.”

Barron retired in 1974. He later served on the City Council, including as mayor from 1976 to 1978.

And until he died in 1980, Barron remained the chairman of the toy fund and personally led the annual effort to brighten the holidays.

Beith, the fund’s co-founder, would years later credit Barron with understanding not only the need for the charity, but also the community’s desire to help.

“Matt Barron always said that the people of the area would never fail the fund drive,” Beith said.

The community is once again proving him right.

• THE PRESS HERALD TOY FUND in the Spirit of Bruce Roberts uses donations from readers to provide toys to thousands of Maine children who might otherwise not receive holiday gifts because of hardships faced by their parents. Now in its 71st year, the fund is accepting applications for toys from needy families in York, Cumberland, Sagadahoc, Androscoggin, Lincoln and Knox counties.

• DONATIONS to help buy the toys can be made at pressheraldtoyfund.org or by writing checks to the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund and mailing them to the fund at P.O. Box 7310, Portland, ME 04112.

• FOR MORE INFORMATION, call 791-6672 or go to: pressheraldtoyfund.org.

Year-to-date total: $117,336.25

