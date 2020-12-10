BRUNSWICK — Each year, families, parishioners and the wider community gather to enjoy the annual Christmas Pageant presented by the students of St. John’s Catholic School in Brunswick.

“It’s the most celebrated school event of the year,” said Shelly Wheeler, principal of St. John’s.

But, like many traditions, in 2020, the pageant is being suspended for the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In its place, the school will present the Drive-Thru Live Nativity in the parking lot of the school, located at 37 Pleasant St., on Wednesday, Dec. 16, from 5-6 p.m.

As cars drive into the campus parking lot from Pleasant Street, they will slowly drive through 10 “stations” of the nativity.

“Each grade level has been assigned a station of the nativity story and will present it tableau style as motionless figures in a scene with lights and costumes,” said Wheeler. “As people drive through the presentation, each tableau station has a phrase or verse written on a poster that describes the scene of the tableau. Cars will be ushered through the series of tents onto Union Street.”

The creative, one-year replacement has been the talk of the school, erasing much of the disappointment of not having a pageant this year.

“We discussed doing smaller events, livestreams, or even making a video of the pageant. None of those options seemed like anything close to the community building that we usually accomplish with the pageant,” Wheeler said. “I happened to see an advertisement for a live nativity and it made me think ‘Well, we could do this, but we need a way to involve everyone and not have people gather.”

The success of drive-in Masses, drive-thru confessions, and parking lot graduations further inspired the staff.

“It seemed like a great way to build community, celebrate Advent, and present the nativity to our community,” said Shelly. “Teachers came together to help plan it and parents are also joining in by helping with supplies like spotlights, extension cords, tents, and more.”

For those who can’t attend the drive-thru nativity, St. John’s is already planning to bring it to you.

“We’re hoping to have a video compiled with voice overlay to post on our website after the event,” said Wheeler. “We are so excited!”

For more information or if you have any questions, call the school at (207) 725-5507.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: