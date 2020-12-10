I have the solution. East to west. Solution to what? How to distribute the vaccine across the nation.

Start in Lubec. You cover all of Washington County in a day or two. Move on to Aroostook, Hancock, Penobscot, etc. We could vaccinate the entire state of Maine in a week and all of New England in three weeks (15 million doses). In a few months the entire East Coast could be open for business. Bars, restaurants, and schools will open and you can go see grandma without a mask. By the end of January you can safely fly to Florida.

Let’s flood the zone. The current (more fair) plan, of doling out doses more evenly across all the states, it is going to take many months, perhaps a year, to achieve herd immunity. Let’s be bold for once. Start in Maine and see how it goes!

Why not west to east? Now that would be silly. The sun rises in the east and the day begins in the east. You would have to wait five or six hours every day to start administering the vaccine and we have no time to waste. Why not start in the middle and spread out both east and west? Again, ludicrous. You would be expanding in two directions so it would take twice as long.

Kevin Carley

Portland

