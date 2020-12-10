In February, my wife and I finally achieved our long-planned move to Maine. We had a small home built for us (750 square feet) that was highly efficient, and intended to minimize our carbon footprint. No burning of fossil fuels, no woodstove, all electric for us.

The first week we moved in, we lost power twice. We decided that we had better forgo building a shed for storage and get a standby generator instead. Since then, we have lost power nine additional times. The duration varied from 15 minutes to three days.

We are once again into our third day without power and watching our propane tanks rapidly empty. We are hoping they last until our power is restored. My wife is questioning my wisdom in selecting this house. I can only point out that I resisted the urge to purchase an electric car. We would not have been able to make the very short drive to Freedom, New Hampshire, for a hot coffee.

Kevin Mowry

Porter

