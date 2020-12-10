In February, my wife and I finally achieved our long-planned move to Maine. We had a small home built for us (750 square feet) that was highly efficient, and intended to minimize our carbon footprint. No burning of fossil fuels, no woodstove, all electric for us.
The first week we moved in, we lost power twice. We decided that we had better forgo building a shed for storage and get a standby generator instead. Since then, we have lost power nine additional times. The duration varied from 15 minutes to three days.
We are once again into our third day without power and watching our propane tanks rapidly empty. We are hoping they last until our power is restored. My wife is questioning my wisdom in selecting this house. I can only point out that I resisted the urge to purchase an electric car. We would not have been able to make the very short drive to Freedom, New Hampshire, for a hot coffee.
Kevin Mowry
Porter
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
American Journal
Reeling from staff shortage, Gorham High School returns to remote learning
-
American Journal
Longtime Gorham detective Fearon calls it after 39 years
-
American Journal
City clerk takes on assistant admin duties, city looks for HR head
-
The Forecaster
Bicentennial Maine: Pownal
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Biddeford Knights raise over $7,000 for local nonprofits during virtual Walk for Life
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.