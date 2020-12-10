Carolyn Grant Schreiter 1928 – 2020 OLD TOWN – Carolyn Grant Schreiter died peacefully on Dec. 6, 2020 at a Bangor hospital. She was born on Jan. 31, 1928 in Skowhegan, the oldest daughter of Gladys McDaniel Grant and Furney W. G. Grant. She is survived by her son, Eugene Schreiter, daughter, Lori Sawyer and son-in-law James Sawyer of Freeport; granddaughter, Shelby Sawyer of Utah; as well as numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband of 67 years, Roland Schreiter, her brothers, Richard Grant of Brunswick, Maurice Grant of Freeport, and Reginald Thompson of New York, and her sisters, June Berry of Topsham, Doris Davis of Topsham, and Joyce Huffman of Washington. She attended schools in the Skowhegan and Madison area and married Roland Schreiter on March 19, 1948 in Bath. She was a wonderful homemaker who enjoyed using her artistic talents to create a warm and inviting home. She also enjoyed cooking, gardening, reading, sketching, and listening to her music. She loved her cats very much, and gave many neighborhood strays a loving home. She and her husband, Roland, enjoyed many happy years at their camp on Hopkins Pond. They held numerous family reunions at camp, and enjoyed entertaining many family and friends there. Most of all, they enjoyed having their granddaughter, Shelby, visit them at camp during the summer months. She spent happy days with them, boating and visiting around the pond with Grandpa, and cooking, reading, and snuggling with Ninnie. Each evening before bedtime, they sat on the camp porch, sipping hot cocoa and enjoying the twinkling porch lights and sounds of the pond together. Shelby brought great joy to their lives and was very special to them both. In addition to happy times at Hopkins Pond, she enjoyed going on yearly vacation trips with her daughter, Lori. They traveled throughout New England, as well as Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island together, seeing the sights and enjoying each other’s company. Later, Shelby joined them on these vacations, where they made many special memories together. Carolyn will be sadly missed by her family and friends. A service will be held at the Roger’s Cemetery in Topsham at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to: The Animal Orphanage P.O. Box 565 Orono, ME 04473

