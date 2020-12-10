NEW GLOUCESTER – John Joseph Neilsen II, 80, passed away peacefully on Dec. 7, 2020. John, known as Jack or Papa Bear to his family and friends, was born in Malden, Mass. to John Joseph and Mary Florence on August 23, 1940. He went to school at Cheverus and North Yarmouth Academy.

Jack served in the Navy and was onboard the USS R O’Hale Destroyer from 1957-1961. He then returned to marry his high school sweetheart and the Love of his Life, Helen “Cuppy” Cleaves at Sacred Heart Church in Yarmouth on Dec. 30, 1961. After having his adored six children, Jack was involved in coaching baseball and was the President of Little League District one for years. Jack has received the Father of the Year Award for 58 years running.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Delores and Patricia, brother David and half-brother Sewall, and half-sister Jane; and his beloved son and Guardian Angel, Troy Anthony.

Jack is survived by his wife of 60 years, Helen, sister Elaine Wyman of Pownal, son John Joseph III and his significant other Donna Shepard of Westbrook, daughter Cheri of New Gloucester, daughter Michele of Long Beach, N.Y., son Christopher and wife Allison of Charlotte, N.C., son Daryl of Long Beach, N.Y.; grandson Jack; and all his family and friends that adored him and will miss his hugs.

The Neilsen Family wishes to extend our profound thanks to the incredible doctors, nurses and caregivers at Mercy Hospital in Portland for their devoted care and support for him.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family.

To share memories of Jack or to leave the family an online condolence please visit, http://www.athutchins.com

In lieu of flowers,

memorial contributions can be made to:

Camp Sunshine

In honor of his love for all children at

http://www.campsunshine.org in the tribute

memorials section

or send donations in his name John Neilsen to:

Camp Sunshine

35 Acadia Rd.

Casco, ME 04015

Guest Book