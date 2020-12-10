Portland rock band An Overnight Low released the super-catchy holiday single “Gold Star” on Dec. 3. You can listen to it and download it on their Bandcamp page. An Overnight Low formed in 2014 and consists of Chad Walls on drums and bass and Sam Anderson on guitar and lead vocals. Guest Chris White lent his pipes to the band in the form of backing harmonies on “Gold Star.”
Listen to “Gold Star:”
anovernightlow.bandcamp.com/releases
