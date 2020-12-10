Arrests

11/30 at 6:47 a.m. Kevin L. Paradis, 42, of Scarborough, was arrested on Broadturn Road by Officer Christopher Gerossie on a charge of domestic violence assault.

11/30 at 10:38 a.m. Lisa J. Gould, 40, of Indian Island, was arrested on Payne Road by Officer Shawn Anastasoff on warrants.

12/5 at 3:57 a.m. Carissa Sellin Wright, 25, of Biddeford, was arrested on Payne Road by Officer Christopher Gerossie on a warrant.

12/6 at 10:32 p.m. Gregory M. Haskell, 48, of Cape Elizabeth, was arrested on Sawyer Road by Officer Holly Thompson on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Summonses

11/30 at 12:22 p.m. Trevor K. Andrews, 31, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Gorham Road by Officer Travis Hon on a charge of failing to register a motor vehicle.

11/30 at 1:14 p.m. Samantha K. Jones, 26, of Scarborough, was issued a summons on Hannaford Drive by Officer Isaiah Jones on a charge of criminal mischief.

12/1 at 1:45 p.m. Sarah Jane Baker, 29, of Old Orchard Beach, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard on a charge of theft by taking.

12/2 at 3:35 p.m. Sarah V. Tibbetts, 34, of Gorham, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Aaron Erickson on a shoplifting charge.

12/2 at 7:27 p.m. Michael R. Vanetten Jr., 25, listed as a transient, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Aaron Erickson on a shoplifting charge.

12/2 at 7:27 p.m. Melissa Maureen Waterman, 32, listed as a transient, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Aaron Erickson on a shoplifting charge.

12/3 at 6:49 p.m. Eric M. Hopkins, 29, of Portland, was issued a summons on the corner of Beech Ridge Road and Buds Boulevard by Sgt. Craig Hebert on a charge of driving without a license.

12/4 at 9:52 p.m. Christiane M. Hollis, 42, of Berwick, was issued a summons on Route 1 by Officer Aaron Erickson on charges of unlawful possession of drugs and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

12/6 12:39 p.m. Abdulhadi M. Shuaib, 53, of Scarborough, was issued a summons on the corner of Payne and Beech Ridge Roads by Officer Travis Hon on a charge of criminal speed more than 30 mph over the limit.

Fire calls

11/30 at 2:56 p.m. Odor investigation on Indian Rock Road.

11/30 at 7:06 p.m. Tree down on power lines on Dresser Road.

11/30 at 8:09 p.m., 9:26 p.m. and 11:57 p.m. Assist Gorham.

11/30 at 8:13 p.m. Sparks from telephone pole on Walnut Street.

11/30 at 9 p.m. Tree down on wires on Mitchell Hill Road.

11/30 at 10:14 p.m. Transformer problem on Running Hill Road.

11/30 at 10:15 p.m. Transformer problem on Black Point Road.

12/1 at 1:25 a.m. Odor investigation on Pillsbury Drive.

12/1 1 at 6:38 a.m. Odor investigation on Garrison Lane.

12/1 at 6:42 a.m. Water flow alarm on Gateway Circle.

12/1 at 7:29 a.m. Odor investigation on Highland Avenue.

12/1 at 10:28 a.m. Fire alarm on Campus Drive.

12/1 at 12:59 p.m. and 8:44 p.m. Assist Gorham.

12/1 at 5:42 p.m. Chimney fire on Pleasant Hill Road.

12/2 at 6:22 p.m. Check burn on Imperial Lane.

12/3 at 4:14 a.m. Fire alarm on Cabela Boulevard.

12/3 at 7:07 a.m., 7:29 a.m., 12:27 p.m. and 9:09 p.m. Assist Gorham.

12/4 at 7:27 a.m. Assist Westbrook.

12/4 at 8:01 a.m. Faulty smoke/carbon monoxide detector on Hill Commons Drive.

12/4 at 12:11 p.m. Fire alarm on Commercial Road.

12/5 at 8:31 a.m. Gas stove leak on River Sands Drive.

12/5 at 12:05 p.m. Public assistance on Orchard Street.

12/5 at 3:44 p.m. Odor investigation on Southpointe Drive.

12/5 at 7:16 p.m. Odor investigation on Two Rod Road.

12/5 at 7:59 p.m. Odor investigation on the corner of Gorham Road and Mulls Way.

12/6 at 1:44 a.m. Odor investigation on Snow Road.

12/6 at 3:56 a.m. Fire alarm on Cabela Boulevard.

12/6 at 11:27 a.m. Wires smoking on Library Lane.

12/6 at 12:58 p.m. Odor investigation on Deering Drive.

12/6 at 3:06 p.m. Assist Gorham.

12/6 at 5:13 p.m. Gas stove leak on Camperdown Elm Drive.

EMS:

Scarborough emergency medical services responded to 29 calls from Nov. 30 to Dec. 6.

