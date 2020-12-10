A survey found 237 sites where pollution around the lake affected the water quality of the Great Pond, the 7 Lakes Alliance and Belgrade Lakes Association said at a virtual meeting Thursday night.

The two groups briefed the community on next steps.

Related Long Pond watershed survey looks to control erosion at landmark Belgrade shoreline

The Great Pond watershed survey, which was conducted in October of 2018, identified 237 sites where nonpoint source pollution around the lake affected the water quality of Great Pond. Of those, 62% come from residential properties and 19% come from erosion caused by driveways and roads.

“It’s about reversing the trend of worsening water quality,” said Carol Johnson, president of Belgrade Lakes Association. “It’s about keeping dirt out of the lake.”

The Great Pond watershed, which includes 8,200 acres of surface area and covers 32 square miles, is neighbored by parts of the towns of Belgrade, Rome, Smithfield and Mercer. There are 1,578 landowners surrounding the watershed.

The Belgrade Lakes Association provided recommendations to help address the problems. The last time Great Pond was surveyed was in 1999 and 2000. Great Pond is on the state’s list of priority watersheds due to declining water clarity caused by increased phosphorus. Phosphorus is the main culprit for worsened fish habitats and algal blooms. Phosphorus gets to the lake via runoff. There is also invasive milfoil that collects debris.

Charlie Baeder, director of conservation programs for the 7 Lakes Alliance, said more than 33,000 gallons of milfoil have been removed. The overall water quality is OK, but leaning in the wrong direction.

“By national standards we’re doing well, but we’re concerned about the trends,” Baeder said.

The Great Pond Watershed project’s planning was funded through an $18,622 grant in 2018 to the Kennebec County Soil and Water Conservation District. The grant was from U.S. EPA and funds were administered by the Maine Department of Environmental Protection. The Belgrade Lakes Association contributed funding and volunteers, The 7 Lakes Alliance paid and contributed staff time and volunteers.

Following the survey results, 7 Lakes Alliance and the Belgrade Lakes Association are working with landowners to address the residential areas that contribute nonpoint source pollution into Great Pond.

According to the EPA website, nonpoint source pollution “generally results from land runoff, precipitation, atmospheric deposition, drainage, seepage or hydrologic modification” and comes from multiple sources.

Belgrade Town Manager Anthony Wilson said the town recently established a lakes committee.

There is to be a 10-year watershed management plan established in January.

