Cumberland County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Standish man Thursday after he allegedly assaulted his landlord.

John Siciliani, 34, was charged with aggravated assault and assault on an officer, both felonies, according to a news release. He also faces misdemeanor charges for assault and refusal to submit to arrest. He was held without bail on a warrant for a probation violation.

The sheriff’s office said deputies were called to Deerfield Circle in Standish because of a disturbance between a homeowner and a tenant.

Siciliani was allegedly assaulting the homeowner, who ultimately suffered only a minor injury. The deputies forced entry into the house, but Siciliani allegedly punched one of them in the face and fled out a window. The sheriff’s office tracked Siciliani with a K-9 team and used two Tasers during the arrest near the home. The news release said he did not suffer any injuries.

Another person, 41-year-old Christopher Webster, was in the home but not involved in the initial disturbance. The sheriff’s office said he locked himself in a bedroom to avoid apprehension on a warrant for felony domestic violence assault, but he ultimately surrendered to arrest on that charge. His bail was set at $1,000 cash.

