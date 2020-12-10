NEW HIRES

Portland senior care community The Cedars has tapped Tim Jalbert as its new chief financial officer. A resident of Kennebunkport, Jalbert comes to The Cedars from CliftonLarsonAllen, where he served as a health care consulting manager. He is a forward thinking, technology-savvy certified public accountant who has been an innovator in software development to improve quality and revenue and enjoys using analytics to study future health care trends.

Amy Bell Segal has been hired by South Portland engineering firm Sebago Technics. Segal will take on the role of senior landscape architect/senior project manager, where she will manage a variety of projects on top of contributing to overall site planning and design. Segal graduated from Cornell University with a degree in landscape architecture, and she and her family are longtime Portland residents. After 28 years with Terrance J. DeWan & Associates, Segal brings a wealth of experience to her new position.

Health care provider InterMed has hired Theresa Falcon as director of operations. Falcon brings nearly a decade of health care experience, most recently with MaineHealth.

Maine Medical Partners has announced a slew of new hires:

Dr. Angela Y. Higgins has joined Maine Medical Partners – MaineHealth Cardiology. She completed her fellowship in Cardiovascular Medicine and Advanced Imaging at Yale New Haven Hospital in New Haven, Connecticut. Higgins was also a research fellow at the National Institutes of Health/National Heart Lung and Blood Institute in Bethesda, Maryland, and completed her residency in internal medicine at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, serving as a clinical fellow at Harvard Medical School.

Dr. Kristina A. Giles has joined Maine Medical Partners Surgical Care – Vascular Surgery. Giles was most recently apart of the University of Florida Division of Vascular Surgery and Endovascular Therapy. She served as the director of quality for the department of surgery and as associate program director of the vascular surgery fellowship. She completed her medical degree at Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York.

Dr. Szymon L. Wiernek has joined Maine Medical Partners – MaineHealth Cardiology as an interventionalist. Wiernek graduated from a two-year interventional cardiology training program at the University of California at San Diego, with comprehensive training in complex coronary, peripheral, structural and robotic-assisted interventions, as well as mechanical circulatory support, advanced heart failure devices and pulmonary hypertension treatment including balloon pulmonary angioplasty.

Dr. Rebecca Hillyer Leary has joined Maine Medical Partners – Endocrinology and Diabetes. After earning her bachelor of science in biological sciences and psychology from the University of Delaware, she went on to earn her osteopathic medical degree at the University of New England.

Dr. John M. Fallon II has joined Maine Medical Partners – Cardiovascular Surgery. He completed his cardiothoracic surgery fellowship at Emory University in Atlanta. He completed his general surgery residency and internship at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Hanover, New Hampshire. He earned his medical degree from the University of Massachusetts Medical School in Worcester, Massachusetts.

PROMOTIONS

Town & Country Federal Credit Union has elevated Jon Paradise to the newly created position of senior vice president of communications, marketing and community outreach after serving as the credit union’s vice president of public relations and communications since 2018. Paradise will continue to oversee the credit union’s significant public relations efforts, as well as be responsible for leading all marketing and community outreach at the credit union in his new role. During his over 35-year career, Paradise has won numerous awards, including the prestigious Edward L. Bernays Award as the top public relations professional in Maine from the Maine Public Relations Council in 2010.

Kelly St. Onge has been promoted by Clark Insurance from senior account manager to personal insurance department coordinator at its Portland headquarters after working for Clark for 18 years. In addition to the promotion, St. Onge has also earned two Safeco Insurance Awards this year: the Agent of Excellence Award and the Award of Distinction. Those awards are presented to outstanding agents who are among the top producers in the country, have developed a solid underwriting relationship with Safeco, and qualified for their top recognition program.

InterMed has promoted Wayne Googins to manager of facilities after overseeing a wide range of projects, including several large office renovation initiatives since he joined InterMed in 2009.

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

Herring Gut Learning Center has welcomed David Brakke to its board of trustees. Brakke grew up in Minnesota, attended the University of Minnesota and completed his doctorate in limnology/ecology at the University of Indiana. While doing research at Lake Itaska in northern Minnesota, he met George Jacobsen, a paleoecologist at the University of Maine, which led him to spend a year there as a faculty research associate. Brakke has written columns, publications, given presentations, reviewed journals and agencies, and is a member of the Associated Societies of Limnology and Oceanography and the Ecological Society of America. Brakke and his wife will relocate from Washington, D.C., to live full time in Port Clyde.

