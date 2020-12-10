WESTBROOK — The City Council on Monday approved a zoning change converting the Rivermeadow Golf Club into housing, but with a caveat that ensures more open space than normal.

The city argued that the change will ensure more green space than normal for development and that the land is private and not an actual park.

“This isn’t an issue of whether or not to develop it, it’s how is it going to be developed,” Ward 1 Councilor David Morse said at Monday night’s meeting. “If we did nothing, that won’t mean nothing will happen there, it means that from what we’ve seen that the outcome would be a less advantageous development to the city.”

Related Read more about the zoning change on Lincoln Street

Officials contended that by not acting, another developer could buy the land and add developments with larger lot sizes and less green space.

“A rural zone does not mean it will stay pasture, it could mean bigger lot sizes,” At-large Councilor Michael Shaugnessy said. “It’s about guiding that development and developers that are responsive to the citizen voices.”

Architectural firm Gorrill Palmer, which has the land under contract for the next year, wants to build a mix of single-family homes and duplexes and is in talks with Westbrook Housing to add two 30-unit senior housing facilities. In total, the area could fit 140 housing units, but any discussions about site plans or specifics would come after rezoning and the following Planning Board process specifically on the development plans.

The overlay also ensures that at least 10% of the homes are affordable and housing areas are denser than normal to allow more green space towards the road front and around the project.

Two residents spoke out against the change. They said that the land is currently being used as a park.

“What we are looking at will change the face of this side of the city,” resident Matthew Brenner said. “That won’t improve our aging water infrastructure they want to tie to. It won’t make downtown bustling.”

Brenner said the city should look into an eminent domain, take the lot and make it a park.

“As far as eminent domain, that’s the result of a lawsuit the city would have to file with a public need for that property,” Mayor Mike Foley said in response. “I’m not sure keeping it open space and not wanting change would be appropriate for that.”

Ordinance changes

Also on Monday, the council unanimously also gave preliminary approval to sweeping updates to the code of ordinances, making them easier to read.

Starting in 2017, City Clerk and Assistant City Administrator Angela Holmes and city staff made small changes, like removing dated terms or adding gender-neutral terms like “chairperson.” The change also means that an easier-to-read, searchable digital version of the code will be online.

Previously, the code of ordinances existed in a “messy” 700-plus-page Word document that was “hard to handle,” according to Holmes.

The updates will go through a public hearing and another vote Dec. 21.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: