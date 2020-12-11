BATH — COVID-19 cases at Bath Iron Works, one of the largest employers in the state, have jumped this month, according to reports from the company, as the shipyard works to recover from crippling delays worsen by a strike and the pandemic.

According to the company’s website, 84 workers have tested positive for COVID-19 since March. Of those, 59 cases have come from the main shipyard in Bath.

BIW, a subsidiary of aerospace and defense company General Dynamics, reported 38 employees have tested positive so far this month and 29 have tested positive in the last week. Those workers were last at work between Nov. 18 and Dec. 9.

The company has announced new COVID-19 cases nearly every day since Monday, Nov. 16, causing the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention to open an outbreak investigation. Since then, 66 workers have tested positive for COVID-19.

“We’ve seen cases shoot up over the last couple days … but people have been expecting this,” said Tim Suitter, spokesman for BIW’s largest union, Local S6. “Once it becomes active in the shipyard, it can easily be spread. BIW seems to be doing all the right things, but things happen.”

Suitter said he doesn’t know how many workers have been put out of work to quarantine after testing positive or being exposed to a sick employee, but said he suspects it’s going to have an impact on the company’s production. He said he fears it will hinder the progress the company and union have made in trying to recover from hefty production delays.

“We have upcoming sea trials and hopefully we’ll be able to have it,” he said, referencing the sea trials for the USS Daniel Inouye scheduled for Tuesday. “They may end up pushing it back.”

Mid Coast Hospital issued a letter to BIW workers on Thursday asking them to wear a face mask, wash their hands frequently and maintain physical distance from others whenever possible.

“Your local health system has been preparing and responding to the ever-growing complexities of the COVID-19 pandemic for 10 months,” Mid Coast Hospital wrote. “At this point, we have experienced every emotion possible, from fear and exhaustion to sadness and hope. Our current concern is with the dramatic increase in COVID-19 locally, that our hospital system could become overwhelmed.”

BIW has avoided widespread COVID-19 outbreaks after the first case within the shipyard was announced back in March. That first case caused over half of the shipyard to say home and sparked calls from the shipyard’s unions and Maine lawmakers alike for the shipyard to close.

The company made masks mandatory for all workers and increased daily sanitization efforts, but it has held firm that it will not close, as ordered by the Navy.

Bath, where the main shipyard is located, has had just 41 COVID-19 cases so far, mirroring Sagadahoc County’s low numbers. Sagadahoc County has seen just 196 cases and no deaths, making it the third-lowest county in the state for COVID-19 cases.

Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick is treating six patients for COVID-19, according to spokeswoman Judith Kelsh. The hospital has treated 43 patients for COVID-19 since March. This month, Mid Coast Hospital has tested 1,649 individuals for COVID-19, 66 of which yielded positive results as of Friday. Since March, 271 people have tested positive at Mid Coast Hospital.

Although local numbers remain low, BIW employs people from every corner of the state, which has seen a surge in cases in recent weeks.

State health officials reported 345 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday as well as four additional deaths among infected people, the Portland Press Herald Reported.

The 345 additional infections reported Friday is slightly higher than the seven-day average of 337 daily cases but significantly above the 14-day average of 282, reflecting the pace at which the virus is spreading in Maine. There have been three days this week when the daily numbers exceeded 400 cases, including a record 427 cases on Monday.

Statewide, 15,206 Mainers have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Friday, according to the Maine CDC. Of those, 10,444 have recovered but 250 have died.

