DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Race to Dubai leader Patrick Reed shot an 8-under 64 to take a two-stroke lead after the second round of the European Tour’s season-ending World Tour Championship on Friday.

Reed, looking to become the first American to win what was formally known as the Order of Merit title, made nine birdies to take the lead at 10 under at Jumeirah Golf Estates.

Matt Fitzpatrick is two strokes behind after back-to-back rounds of 68. The Englishman mixed seven birdies with three bogeys.

Laurie Canter (66) and Tyrell Hatton (68) shared third place at 7 under.

Reed had an opening 70 but started strong on Friday with five birdies on the front nine. He bogeyed the 12th hole.

“Any time you shoot 8-under par you’re always happy,” Reed said. “I feel like today I got off to a little better start than I did yesterday and the putter was working a little bit.”

Reed said he “tightened it up” after a few iron shots fell short on Thursday.

“I was able to hit the ball a little closer, give myself more opportunities and seeing the lines a little better today,” he said.

PRESIDENTS CUP: Medinah Country Club, located in the Chicago suburbs, has been awarded the Presidents Cup in 2026.

The matches will be played on the No. 3 course at Medinah, which has hosted the U.S. Open and PGA Championship multiple times and most recently the BMW Championship in 2019.

