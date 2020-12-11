BRUNSWICK — Chabad of Brunswick will light a public 9-foot Hanukkah menorah placed at Brunswick Town Mall on Sunday, the fourth night of the eight-day holiday. While the scope of the ceremony will be limited amid Maine’s ongoing coronavirus emergency, the lights will shine as brightly as ever.

This year’s menorah lighting is done with the recognition of the need for a message of hope during a very difficult time. Chabad will also distribute menorahs, candles and Chanukah-at-home kits to those celebrating at home.

“The menorah serves as a symbol of light and hope for us today amidst the darkness of the pandemic, as it did for generations before us,” said Rabbi Shmuel Lefkowitz. “The flames of the menorah shine out into the night, reminding us that even when confronted with much darkness, a tiny light can dispel it all. Another act of goodness and kindness, another act of light, can make all the difference.”

This year, the holiday has added significance, as so many will be isolated at home on Chanukah amid these difficult times.

To ensure everyone is safe, the menorah lighting will be very limited, with all participants distanced and wearing masks. Following the menorah lighting ceremony, pre-packaged menorah kits and holiday treats-to-go will be distributed.

The menorah lighting is part of the worldwide Hanukkah campaign launched by the Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory, in 1973. The campaign highlights and encourages the central theme of the holiday —publicizing the story of the Hanukkah miracle and the victory of light over darkness. In the decades since the Rebbe’s Chanukah awareness campaign began, it has revitalized widespread observance of the Festival of Lights and brought it to the mainstream.

Throughout the state, Chabad will be organizing several giant menorah displays and public menorah lightings. To find a local event or more information about Chanukah, visit jewishbrunswick.com/chanukah.

