State health officials reported 345 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday as well as four additional deaths among infected people.

To date, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention has tracked 15,206 confirmed or probable cases of the coronavirus in the state since March. The four additional deaths reported Friday raises the total to 250.

Maine is in the midst of the most serious surge in infections, hospitalizations and deaths since the pandemic began, as are many states across the nation. Although hospitalization numbers were not yet available on Friday morning, there were 172 people in the hospital as of Thursday — nearly three times the figure from four weeks earlier — and 45 people being treated in intensive care units.

There were 4,512 active cases of the virus in Maine as of Friday — an increase of 291 from Thursday — after accounting for the 250 deaths and the 10,444 individuals who have recovered from the disease. By comparison, there were 2,049 active cases in Maine four weeks ago, on Dec. 13.

Officials at the Maine CDC recently scaled back case investigation and contact tracing as well as stopped processing some tests for hospitals as they struggle to keep pace with the workload amid the surging virus. State and hospital officials have also warned about more severe staffing shortages among health care workers.

Maine CDC director Dr. Nirav Shah is expected to hold a briefing to update the public on the COVID-19 situation at 2 p.m. on Friday.

Additionally, the Maine Department of Education is expected to release updated color-coded advisories for school reopenings on Friday. Last week, the DOE categorized Oxford, York, Androscoggin and Somerset as “yellow” counties, with hybrid learning recommended and restrictions on sports and other extracurricular activities. The remaining counties in Maine were “green,” with in-person learning approved.

