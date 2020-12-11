The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention has nearly doubled the vaccine delivery expected to Maine Medical Center in Portland next week, a reflection of the higher risk to staff there as the hospital cares for a record number of COVID-19 patients.

The agency also released plans to distribute vaccines to dozens of additional hospitals across the state in the coming weeks, including Southern Maine Health Care in Biddeford.

“Vaccination for front line health care workers could start in Maine as soon as next week,” Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine CDC, said Friday. “Maine CDC continues its work with health care providers to take the steps needed to receive, administer, and report vaccinations. We remain committed to efficient and equitable distribution of the vaccine.”

The first delivery of 12,675 doses of a vaccine developed by Pfizer is expected to arrive in Maine next week and will be used to begin vaccinations of front line health care workers and long-term care residents. But that is just a start: The state has an estimated 75,000 health care workers with direct patient contact and about 6,000 residents of nursing facilities.

The Food and Drug Administration could grant emergency authorization to a vaccine by Pfizer within days, and another by Moderna is expected to go through the same process next week. Maine has now ordered more than 50,000 doses of the vaccine, which will go first to those health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities. The latest plan will send more than 11,000 doses to Maine Medical Center over the first two weeks of distribution.

The first shipment of 12,675 doses is expected to arrive in Maine within days of approval by the federal government.

Last week, the state announced it would send an equal distribution of 975 doses each to five regional hospitals and the Maine CDC facility, totaling 5,850 doses. The remaining 6,825 doses of that initial batch would be administered to residents of long-term care facilities, through an agreement with elder care facilities and pharmacies.

But a revised plan released Thursday identified seven hospitals that will receive vaccines in the first week of distribution, and it shuffled the amounts that would go to each one. The same number of doses will be distributed to long-term care facilities, but the state has not yet identified which ones.

The new plan for the initial Pfizer shipment effectively reduced doses to hospitals in northern Maine and central Maine and nearly doubled the number of doses going to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

Maine Medical Center, the state’s largest hospital, hit a new all time high of confirmed COVID-19 inpatients with 40 on Thursday. The previous single-day peak was 35, hit on both April 7 and May 25. Maine Medical Center has treated 2,856 COVID-19 patients during the pandemic.

Under the latest plan, Maine Medical Center will receive 1,885 doses, the largest batch. Northern Light Mercy Hospital in Portland and Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor will each get 975. Maine General Medical Center in Augusta will see 825; St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center in Lewison, 500; Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, 475; and Northern Light A.R. Gould Hospital in Presque Isle, 215. The same number of vaccines will be available for long-term care facilities.

A second shipment of Pfizer expected the following week will be distributed between between three hospitals — Maine Medical Center, Maine General Medical Center and Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center — receiving 975 doses each.

The state also announced plans for the first shipment of a vaccine developed by Moderna. It is pending approval and is expected to arrive late this month. Because it does not require storage in ultra-cold freezers, it can be distributed more widely to smaller facilities.

The first Moderna vaccine shipment will be distributed to 32 hospitals across the state. Nearly two-thirds will receive between 100 and 300 doses. But Southern Maine Health Care in Biddeford Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick will both see larger shipments of 2,400 and 1,000, respectively, their first in the distribution plan. Maine Medical Center will get 8,600 doses in that round.

“With FDA authorization of the vaccine days away, we are working with our health care providers to ensure they are ready to vaccinate their workers as soon as these doses arrive,” DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew said.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: