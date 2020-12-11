Wild Oats Bakery & Café is now open for retail at 166 Admiral Fitch Ave. at Brunswick Landing. Curbside service is coming soon.

It is offering a recipe subscription service with 17 of the most popular dishes emailed to the recipient (one or two a day) every day for 12 days. The next series begins Dec. 25 and costs $20 a package. The recipes are written in a very easy-to-follow format with lots of detailed tips learned over years of practice. The subscription fees are being used to support health insurance for employees.

Flight Deck Brewing, next to Wild Oats Bakery, is offering First Class Club 2021 memberships. This is similar to a “mug club” with perks and discounts. A new annual membership is $125, renewals are $99. Purchase online at flightdeckbrewing.com or come into the brewery.

Maine Beer Company offers several gift packages that can be ordered online and shipped at mainebeercompany.com.

Maine Beer Company in Freeport released its draft contribution to the Maine Brewers Guild Collaboration 2020 Beer on Dec. 9. The beer is the joint effort of 39 Maine breweries working with a single recipe. Several Maine growers donated ingredients and each brewery created its own version. The collaboration beer will be in many locations in the state through the end of 2020 and maybe a bit into 2021, but Maine Beer’s version is only available in its tasting room.

At 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 17, Maine Beer will release Black Barn Program No. 17 Double IPA in bottles and on draft in the tasting room. Two more releases will follow: Wolfe’s Neck IPA and Black Barn Program No. 18 Imperial Stout.

At Tuscan Bistro in Freeport brunch is back. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through the holiday season at the earliest, choose from a new menu that includes benedicts, strata and paninis. See tuscanbrickovenbistro.com or 869-7200 for reservations.

Royal River Grill House, 106 Lafayette St., Yarmouth, is now serving breakfast from 7-10 a.m. Monday through Saturday. The menu includes pastries, omelets, benedicts, quiches and breakfast sandwiches. Reservations at 846-1226 or royalrivergrillhouse.com.

