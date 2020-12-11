BIATHLON

Clare Egan of Cape Elizabeth took a step toward qualifying for the 2022 Olympics by finishing 10th Friday in a World Cup biathlon 7.5-kilometer sprint in Hochfilzen, Austria.

Egan hit 9 of 10 targets, missing once from prone position, on the way to a career-best result in a sprint race. She was 35.7 seconds behind first-time winner Dzinara Alimbekava of Belarus.

“I had excellent skis today, which really helped because this is a ‘working course’ where efficiency is key,” said Egan. “Knowing that my skis were (working) so well for me gave me confidence in my race plan.”

Egan now needs just one more top-12 finish this season to clinch an Olympic berth. Based on Friday’s result, she’ll have a good starting position for Sunday’s 10K pursuit.

MAJOR LEAGUES: The Milwaukee Brewers acquired minor league left-handed pitcher Leo Crawford to complete the trade that sent former All-Star reliever Corey Knebel to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Dec. 2.

LEDEZMA INJURED: PSV Eindhoven midfielder Richy Ledezma will not play again this season because of a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, his Dutch club said.

The 20-year-old United States international injured his knee in the 18th minute of PSV’s 4-0 win over Cypriot club Omonia Nicosia in the Europa League on Thursday.

Ledezma made his debut last month for the U.S. national team and had two assists in a 6-2 win over Panama. He was considered likely to play for the U.S. under-23 team in qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics, and was also considered to be in contention to make the squad for the CONCACAF Gold Cup in July and August.

ENGLAND: Premier League club Everton announced record losses of 140 million pounds ($185 million) after feeling a heavy financial impact from the pandemic.

Everton said the cost of the disruption by the pandemic amounted to 67.3 million pounds, with last season suspended for three months until June and then resuming in empty stadiums.

