WEST POINT, N.Y. — Tyhier Tyler scored on a 4-yard run early in the fourth quarter, the Army defense stoned Navy with a goal-line stand in the third quarter, and the Black Knights beat their archrival 15-0 on Saturday at fog-shrouded Michie Stadium.

It was the first meeting between the teams at West Point since 1943. The game was moved to Michie Stadium from its customary site in Philadelphia because COVID-19 regulations in Pennsylvania would not have allowed the Corps of Cadets and Brigade of Midshipmen to attend.

The Black Knights (8-2) posted their first shutout in the series since a 27-0 victory in 1969 and have won four of five against Navy (3-7). They had lost all three games played previously at West Point against the Midshipmen, including 13-0 in 1943 during World War II.

Navy still leads the series 61-53-7.

Army managed just 162 yards, but held the Midshipmen to 117 yards.

(1) ALABAMA 52, ARKANSAS 3: DeVonta Smith returned a punt 84 yards for a touchdown as the Crimson Tide (10-0, CFP No. 1) scored 28 points in a span of 11 minutes in the first half as they rolled past the Razorbacks (3-7) in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

After the teams traded field goals, Smith started the Alabama spree. Najee Harris scored touchdowns 14 seconds apart, and a TD plunge from the 1 by Brian Robinson Jr. had Alabama cruising toward the Southeastern Conference championship game next week against No. 6 Florida.

(20) NORTH CAROLINA 62, (9) MIAMI 26: Michael Carter and Javonte Williams set an NCAA record by combining for 544 yards rushing, and the visiting Tar Heels (8-3, 7-3 Atlantic Coast) embarrassed the Hurricanes (8-2, 7-2) in the regular-season finale for both teams.

Carter ran for 308 yards and two touchdowns, while Williams had 236 yards and three TDs.

(11) COASTAL CAROLINA 42, TROY 38: Jaivon Heiligh caught a 23-yard touchdown pass from Grayson McCall with 45 seconds left, and the Chanticleers (11-0, 8-0 Sun Belt) preserved their first perfect regular season with a win over the Trojans (5-6, 3-4) in Troy, Alabama.

(12) GEORGIA 49, MISSOURI 14: JT Daniels threw three touchdown passes, two to George Pickens, and the Bulldogs (7-2) routed the Tigers (5-4) in Columbia, Missouri.

The game was tied at 14 when Pickens reached to his shoe tops to gather in a 36-yard touchdown toss from Daniels in the final minute of the first half. The pair connected again on the first drive of the second half, with Pickens catching a short pass on a slant route, stepping out of a tackle attempt and racing 31 yards for a score.

(15) NORTHWESTERN 28, ILLINOIS 10: Cam Porter ran for a career-high 142 yards and two touchdowns, Evan Hull added a season-best 149 yards on the ground, and the Wildcats (6-1, No. 14 CFP) tuned up for the Big Ten championship game by beating the Illini (2-5) in Evanston, Illinois.

(19) IOWA 28, (25) WISCONSIN 7: Spencer Petras threw for 211 yards and two touchdowns to Ihmir Smith-Marsette, leading the Hawkeyes (6-2, 6-2 Big Ten) pas the visiting Badgers (2-3, 2-3) for their sixth win in a row.

UTAH 38, (21) COLORADO 21: Ty Jordan scored twice, including a sealing 66-yard burst, and Utah’s revamped defense forced three turnovers to help the Utes (2-2, 2-2 Pac-12) rally past the Buffaloes (4-1, 3-1, No. 21 CFP) in Boulder, Colorado.

(24) BUFFALO 56, AKRON 7: Jaret Patterson ran for 105 yards and matched a major college football record by reaching 1,000 yards for the season in five games, helping the Bulls (5-0) rout visiting Akron (1-5) in a tune-up for the Mid-American Conference championship game against Ball State.

Patterson is the 12th player in FBS history to surpass 1,000 yards in five games.

TENNESSEE 42, VANDERBILT 17: Sarah Fuller became the first woman to score in a Power Five game, kicking a pair of extra points for Vanderbilt.

ARIZONA: Kevin Sumlin was fired as head coach, a day after a 70-7 loss to rival Arizona State that extended the Wildcats’ losing streak to 12 games spanning two seasons.

