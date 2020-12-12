TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Highly touted freshman Scottie Barnes scored 17 points and No. 20 Florida State extended its dominance against rival Florida with an 83-71 victory Saturday that came after Florida’s best player collapsed on the court and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Keyontae Johnson, the Southeastern Conference’s preseason player of the year, was taken off the floor on a stretcher in the opening minutes and transported to Tallahassee Memorial for evaluation. Florida officials said he was in critical but stable condition and would remain in the hospital overnight.

The junior from Norfolk, Virginia, had just dunked in transition before he crumpled without warning as the team broke its huddle. Several Gators were in tears and a couple buried their faces in towels as Coach Mike White gathered his team for a prayer.

Officials gave the teams time to regroup, and the game continued a few minutes later. Florida State Coach Leonard Hamilton said administrators twice gave the Gators the option of stopping or continuing the game – at that time and again at halftime – and said they ultimately decided to play. White let his players make the call.

“Please keep praying for @Keyontae and his family,” White posted on Twitter. “We all love him.”

(12) TENNESSEE 65, CINCINNATI 56: John Fulkerson had 15 points and 12 rebounds, helping the Vols (2-0) pull away late in a win over the Bearcats (2-2) in Knoxville, Tennessee.

(16) NORTH CAROLINA 73, NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL 67: Armando Bacot had 19 points and 11 rebounds, and the Tar Heels (4-2) stopped a two-game slide with a win over visiting North Carolina Central (1-3).

(17) TEXAS TECH 77, TEXAS A&M-CORPUS CHRISTI 57: Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 15 points in his return from an ankle injury, and Texas Tech (6-1) beat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (1-5) in Frisco, Texas, for Coach Chris Beard’s 100th victory with the Red Raiders.

NOTRE DAME 64, KENTUCKY 63: Nate Laszewski scored 21 points, Notre Dame put Kentucky into a historic first-half deficit, and the Fighting Irish (2-3) held on for their first-ever road victory against the Wildcats (1-4).

Notre Dame used a 19-0 run in the first half to open a 33-9 lead and was up 48-26 at the half. It was Kentucky’s largest halftime deficit ever in a home game.

The Wildcats got back in it with a 16-0 run and trailed by one when Isaiah Jackson’s block of a Laszewski’s 3-pointer led to a shot-clock violation with 12 seconds left. Olivier Sarr missed an open 15-footer from the right wing with a second left and Devin Askew was too late flying in from the left for a putback.

BAYLOR: The second-ranked Bears have paused team activities because of COVID-19 issues, leading to another high-profile game getting nixed.

Baylor was scheduled to play its Big 12 opener Sunday against No. 13 Texas. The Bears’ game Tuesday night against Tarleton State, added just last week, has also been postponed, and the status of a Dec. 19 game at Kansas State is still to be determined.

USC: Reese Waters is going from high school to college basketball – immediately.

The 6-foot-5, 210-pound guard from Long Beach, California, graduated from high school on Wednesday and will suit up for USC on Sunday when the Trojans open Pac-12 play against Stanford.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

(3) CONNECTICUT 79, UMASS LOWELL 23: Freshman Paige Bueckers scored 17 points in her UConn debut, and the Huskies opened their season by routing the River Hawks (0-2) in Storrs, Connecticut.

Bueckers, last year’s national high school player of the year, also had nine rebounds, five assists and five steals.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

MAINE 2, NEW HAMPSHIRE 1: Ida Kuoppala scored with 1:37 remaining as the Black Bears (3-1, 3-1 Hockey East) scored two late goals for a win over the Wildcats (1-5, 0-4) in Durham, New Hampshire.

Ali Beltz tied it at 1-1 with 8:14 left, scoring her first goal of the season.

Rae Breton scored in the second period for UNH.

Maine goalie Loryn Porter made 21 saves. Ava Boutilier stopped 17 shots for the Wildcats.

