This past week COVID-19 became the leading cause of death in the USA, overtaking heart attacks and cancer; and, when asked by The Washington Post, only 27 Republican U.S. House and Senate members would publicly recognize that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris won the election.

What connects these two?

The Trump Republican Party has unmoored itself from science, facts and truth. We are all paying a terrible price in terms of miserable, isolated deaths, economic destruction and a savage assault on the integrity of the recent election.

Where is the moral center of a party that refuses to challenge a leader who spends his days remorselessly and baselessly attacking the foundations of our democracy while ignoring a COVID-19 death toll that, on his watch, has just reached 3,000 a day and within weeks will likely go higher?

The continuing abject failure of the Republican Party to hold Donald Trump accountable for his multiple leadership failures is creating an ever-more-disastrous train wreck for our health, our economy and our democracy.

When will Republicans find the courage to say: “Enough. This has to stop”?

Nigel Calder

Newcastle

