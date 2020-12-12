This past week COVID-19 became the leading cause of death in the USA, overtaking heart attacks and cancer; and, when asked by The Washington Post, only 27 Republican U.S. House and Senate members would publicly recognize that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris won the election.
What connects these two?
The Trump Republican Party has unmoored itself from science, facts and truth. We are all paying a terrible price in terms of miserable, isolated deaths, economic destruction and a savage assault on the integrity of the recent election.
Where is the moral center of a party that refuses to challenge a leader who spends his days remorselessly and baselessly attacking the foundations of our democracy while ignoring a COVID-19 death toll that, on his watch, has just reached 3,000 a day and within weeks will likely go higher?
The continuing abject failure of the Republican Party to hold Donald Trump accountable for his multiple leadership failures is creating an ever-more-disastrous train wreck for our health, our economy and our democracy.
When will Republicans find the courage to say: “Enough. This has to stop”?
Nigel Calder
Newcastle
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Seafood stores should slow usage of plastic bags
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Republicans fail to challenge Trump’s leadership deficit
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: Dec. 12
-
Local & State
Childhood recipients give back to toy fund: ‘It’s a good thing you guys do’
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Broadband, child care investment key to Maine’s progress
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.