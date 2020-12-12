The Dec. 6 Maine/New England dispatch “Senate OKs bill to keep plastic out of oceans” (Page B2) makes me think of two popular seafood stores on Commercial Street. Both claim to have respect for and depend upon the oceans for their livelihood. Yet, both hand out plastic bags like lollipops; you often get two or three with each purchase.

One even has a sign saying “Free Plastic Bags, help yourself!”

Shouldn’t they, more so perhaps than other Mainers, set a higher standard than this?

John Doxsee
South Portland

