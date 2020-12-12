The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention on Saturday reported 417 cases of the novel coronavirus, and seven deaths, representing a continued uncontrolled spiral of virus infections as a newly approved vaccine is expected to make its way to some Mainers’ arms next week.

Maine’s seven-day average of daily new cases now stands at 356.4, another all-time high after new daily cases topped 400 for the first time this past week. The state added more than 2,000 cases and recorded 23 deaths of people with COVID-19 over the past week.

On Friday, Gov. Janet Mills struck a hard line on mask-wearing in public, directing businesses and all other “public spaces” to deny entry to people not wearing face coverings. Police “stand ready” to assist with those who refuse to follow guidelines, she said.

Maine’s cumulative cases rose to 15,620 on Saturday, of which 13,687 have been confirmed by testing and 1,933 are considered probable cases of COVID-19.

Two hundred fifty-seven people have died with COVID-19 since the pandemic began in Maine, and 10,477 have recovered from the disease. Maine had 4,886 active cases on Saturday, compared to 2,907 a week ago. Information about the people reported Saturday to have died wasn’t yet available from the Maine CDC.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday gave emergency approval for a coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer, clearing the way for medical workers and other high-risk groups – such as long-term care residents – to get shots. Maine already has about 13,000 doses of the vaccine, and is asking the federal government for three times more.

Several of Maine’s hospitals, meanwhile, are seeing all-time highs in COVID-19 inpatients as the virus spreads ever more widely. Maine Medical Center in Portland admitted 40 COVID-19 inpatients on Thursday, averaging a daily 36.7 for the week. Southern Maine Health Care in Biddeford averaged 22.7 daily COVID-19 inpatients for the same week.

The surge in cases and hospitalizations has Maine hospital officials expressing concern about staffing capacity at their institutions.

Maine’s rising case numbers have led state leaders to take ever more drastic measures in recent weeks, and now the governor says officials are “running out” of public health tools to reduce the spread.

County by county in Maine since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 1,910 coronavirus cases in Androscoggin, 267 in Aroostook, 4,794 in Cumberland, 332 in Franklin, 383 in Hancock, 1,201 in Kennebec, 238 in Knox, 189 in Lincoln, 606 in Oxford, 1,251 in Penobscot, 69 in Piscataquis, 202 in Sagadahoc, 544 in Somerset, 280 in Waldo, 210 in Washington, and 3,142 in York.

By age, 15.2 percent of patients were under 20, while 17.4 percent were in their 20s, 13.9 percent were in their 30s, 12.5 percent were in their 40s, 14.7 percent were in their 50s, 11.8 percent were in their 60s, 7.7 percent were in their 70s, and 6.8 percent were 80 or older.

Women still make up a slight majority of cases, at 51.6 percent.

Updated hospital capacity data weren’t yet available on Saturday morning. On Friday, Maine hospitals had 182 patients with COVID-19, of whom 50 were in intensive care and 16 were on ventilators. The state had 91 intensive care unit beds available of a total 382, and 229 ventilators available of 315. There were also 444 alternative ventilators.

Around the world on Saturday, there were 71.2 million known cases of COVID-19 and nearly 1.6 million deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. The United States had 15.8 million cases and 295,000 deaths.

This story will be updated.

Related Headlines Mills orders stores to deny entry to maskless shoppers as COVID-19 cases climb

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: