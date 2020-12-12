CORNISH — A Hiram man has been charged in connection with an incident in which he attempted to hit a grocery store owner with his car after refusing to wear a mask inside the grocery store, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Robert Sanborn, 63, from Hiram was charged with felony reckless conduct following the incident on Tuesday, according to the sheriff’s office, News Center Maine reported.

Sanborn was captured in surveillance video throwing his cart full of groceries inside the Calls Shop ‘n Save in Cornish after management confronted him for not wearing a mask, according to officials.

A #Maine man is facing charges after allegedly hitting the owner of a grocery store with his car after a dispute over #mask wearing. @GovJanetMills announced a new executive order today to strengthen enforcement of the mask mandate in all indoor public spaces. #NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/1oOsb4P19U — Zach Blanchard (@ZachBlanchard) December 11, 2020

Store employees escorted Sanborn to the store’s parking lot.

In surveillance video, Sanborn backed the car out of a parking spot, then moved forward where the store owner was standing.

Sheriff’s deputies said the store owner was struck in the leg but was not injured, according to News Center Maine.

On Friday, Gov. Janet Mills issued a new order requiring “operators of indoor public spaces” to deny entry to people without masks, and asked for police assistance in enforcing that order.

On Saturday, the state reported its highest ever seven-day daily average of coronavirus cases, at 356.4. There are currently nearly 5,000 active cases in Maine.

