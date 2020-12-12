CHICAGO, Ill. – Frederick Eugene Cummings, 83, of Chicago Ill. departed this life on Dec. 2, 2020, the son of the late Eugene and Mary (Spaulding) Cummings.

Frederick was raised and educated in Portland and played the piano fluently at an early age.

Frederick served in the US Marine Corps, and after his tour of duty he returned home to Portland where he started his own cleaning business. Frederick traveled and settled in Chicago where he met his wife of 42 years.

He is survived by his wife Jean; a son Frederick E. Jr.; and a grandson, Frederick Antonio. Frederick is also survived by his sister Anita Talbot (Gerald), two brothers, Thomas (Sonny) Cummings and Leonard Cummings (Mary Jane). Frederick was predeceased by two brothers Eugene Bertram Cummings and Richard Cummings Sr. and a sister, Elizabeth (Bunny) Cummings Carter.

Frederick was family oriented and would travel back and forth to Maine and Massachusetts to visit family and friends. He leaves a host of family members including cousins; nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews; great-great nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.

Frederick will be laid to rest at the Abraham Lincoln (Military) Cemetery in Elwood, Ill. on Dec. 14, 2020.

Guest Book