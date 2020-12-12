LONDON — Britain’s Prince William and his family attended a Christmas show in London on Friday night, where he paid tribute to medical staff and other frontline workers for their efforts during the pandemic.
William, his wife Kate, and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, watched a traditional British pantomime performance at the Palladium organized to thank the city’s essential workers and their families.
It was the first time the family of five has appeared together at a “red carpet” event.
William noted the contributions of health service staff, teachers, emergency services workers, and researchers, among others.
“You have given your absolute all this year, and made remarkable sacrifices,” he told the audience before the show began.
Earlier in the week, the couple took a three-day train tour of Wales and Scotland to spread Christmas cheer and thank frontline workers there for their hard and dangerous work. However, they received a frosty welcome from leaders in those regions, with one Welsh official saying he would rather “no one was having unnecessary visits” during the coronavirus pandemic.
Britain has Europe’s deadliest COVID-19 outbreak, with more than 61,000 reported dead.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Trump helicopter buzzes supporters rallying in Washington
-
Election 2020
Trump vows to ‘fight on’ after Supreme Court defeat
-
Nation & World
Iran executes exiled journalist who encouraged 2017 protests
-
Nation & World
Shadowy Ethiopian massacre could be ‘tip of the iceberg’
-
Nation & World
Loss of snowbirds due to pandemic another hit to U.S. tourism
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.