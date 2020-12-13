Amongst the luscious properties up and down Foreside Rd., this home may seem understated, but inside is over 2,600 SF of living space filled with contemporary design features like wire balustrades, white subway tile backsplashes and showers, striking floral and metallic bedroom wallpapers and a remarkable balloon chandelier in the dining room.

The effect is so clean that without the preserved and exposed wood beams spanning the ceilings, it might be a surprise to learn that this home is one of the oldest on the Foreside. Records show some version of its foundation and frame being laid between 1790 and 1820.

Updated for today’s discerning buyer, well-appointed finishes complement a functional floor plan. In the sophisticated kitchen, a single piece of walnut was used to make the sink-side cabinets, the woodgrain broken up by just the hinges and edges of drawers and doors. A slick wood stove in the living room, framed by built-in log storage, will keep the open entertaining space quite cozy.

The bedrooms complete the second story, which includes a master suite and two guest bedrooms. Over the two-car garage is a bonus room and third full bathroom, creating an excellent refuge for guests or a separate space for entertaining.

This is a fabulous location just outside of Portland, abutting the 80+ acre Falmouth Forest Preserve. It is only minutes to grocery stores, local businesses and restaurants, as well as the Falmouth Town Landing and beach.

154 Foreside Rd. is listed by David Banks of RE/MAX By The Bay in Portland. Please contact David at 207-773-2345 or at [email protected].

