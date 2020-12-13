MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs overcame a 30-yard sack, four turnovers and a 10-point deficit Sunday to clinch their fifth consecutive AFC West title by beating Miami 33-27 on Sunday.

Mahomes was picked off three times – his first multi-interception game in more than two years – but threw for 393 yards and two scores to help the Chiefs (12-1) earn their eighth consecutive victory.

Tyreek Hill ran through the Dolphins’ secondary and behind it, scoring on a 32-yard run and a 44-yard reception when Mahomes hit him in stride at the goal line.

Travis Kelce had eight catches for 136 yards and a touchdown, Mecole Hardman scored untouched on a 67-yard punt return, and Kansas City’s defense was stout against Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins’ injury-riddled offense. Chris Jones sacked the rookie for a safety for a 30-10 lead.

Kansas City reached 12 wins for the third consecutive season, the longest streak in club history, and has the best 13-game record in franchise history. The Chiefs set a team record with their 10th road win in a row.

The Dolphins (8-5) hurt their playoff prospects by losing for only the second time in the last nine games.

CARDINALS 26, GIANTS 7: Haason Reddick had a franchise-record five sacks and three forced fumbles as Arizona (7-6) spoiled the return of Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and moved back into an NFC playoff spot with a victory in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Kyler Murray added a touchdown pass as Arizona snapped a three-game skid and ended a four-game winning streak that had moved the Giants (5-8) to the top of the NFC East.

Arizona limited the Giants to 159 yards, making Jones’ return from a one-game absence because of a hamstring injury miserable.

Jones finished 11 of 21 for 127 yards and fumbled twice. He was sacked six times.

BUCCANEERS 26, VIKINGS 14: Tom Brady threw for 196 yards and two touchdowns, helping Tampa Bay (8-5) bolster its playoff hopes with a victory at home against Minnesota (6-7).

Brady tossed TD passes of 48 yards to Scotty Miller and 2 yards to Rob Gronkowski as the Buccaneers rebounded from losing two straight home games before their bye. Ronald Jones had a 1-yard TD run and Ryan Succop kicked field goals of 18 and 48 yards.

TITANS 31, JAGUARS 10: Derrick Henry ran for 215 yards and two touchdowns, and visiting Tennessee (9-4) handed Jacksonville (1-12) its 12th consecutive loss.

It was Henry’s fourth game with at least 200 yards and two scores, setting an NFL record that he previously held with Hall of Famers Jim Brown, Barry Sanders and LaDainian Tomlinson.

Henry also topped the century mark for the ninth consecutive road game, leaving him one shy of the NFL mark set by Sanders over the 1996 and 1997 seasons.

COWBOYS 30, BENGALS 7: Andy Dalton was good enough in his return to Cincinnati (2-10-1), tossing two touchdown passes to help lead Dallas (4-9) to a win over his former team.

BRONCOS 32, PANTHERS 27: Drew Lock threw for 280 yards and a career-high four touchdowns, Diontae Spencer returned a punt 83 yards for his first career score and visiting Denver (5-8) held on to beat Carolina (4-9).

BEARS 36, TEXANS 7: Mitchell Trubisky threw three touchdown passes to outplay Deshaun Watson in their first meeting since they entered the NFL, and Chicago (6-7) snapped a six-game losing streak with a victory at home against Houston (4-9).

