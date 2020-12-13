CAPE ELIZABETH – Our mom, Clara Jordan Appleton, passed peacefully with family at her side Dec. 7, 2020 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough.

Mom was born in Cape Elizabeth March 14, 1927, the 6th of seven children of Raymond and Vesta Jordan. The family lived in a white farmhouse with a white picket fence at what is now the site of the popular Kettle Cove Ice Cream store on Bowery Beach Road. So, when you are there next summer enjoying a cone, think of our mom, it was her birthplace as well as her most favorite place! The family later moved to the family farm on Two Lights Road. She graduated from Cape Elizabeth High School in 1945. And from the New England Baptist Hospital School of Nursing RN program in 1948. She lived in Cape Elizabeth for the majority of her life.

Mom married our dad, Charles Appleton, Jan. 31, 1948. They lived briefly in Gorham before building a home in Cape and raising the four of us. Like most moms in that time, she was a stay at home mom trying to keep us somewhat under control. That was quite a job! Dad passed away in 1970, followed by our brother David five years later, both much too young. Mom began her nursing career after dad passed. She worked as an RN at Maine Medical Center until retirement. She established many close friendships with her MMC co-workers that lasted long after retirement.

Some things about mom: she loved chocolate and ice cream; she could nurse a cup of coffee all day long; she liked finding and collecting lucky rocks; she had a keen eye for finding four leaf clovers; she enjoyed going to Bingo every week with one of her best friends, sister-in-law Ginny Jordan. She was member of a bowling group. And she loved playing and winning (which she did most of the time) at card games.

After retirement she was fortunate to take a few trips with friends to various places in the US. One of the trips she cherished was to Las Vegas to watch a friend’s daughter in shows performing with the Rockettes and Liberace. She sat at his piano and had her picture taken with him. That was one memory that stayed with her. She also took many driving trips around the sate of Maine with her companion Maurice White.

Mom was preceded in death and, we believe, now in the loving embrace of her parents; our dad; her sister Frances, brothers Lloyd, Ernest, Eveleth and Alvin; our brother David; her great-granddaughter Sierra Prescott; and mom’s long time loving companion Maurice White.

Mom is survived by her brother Lester Jordan of Cape Elizabeth; her children Dennis Appleton and his companion Lynn of Houlton, Becky Malley and husband Robert of Cape Elizabeth, Betsy Colburn of Cape Elizabeth; grandchildren Matthew Appleton of Flomaton, Ala., Megan Prescott and husband Jason of Machiasport, Charles Colburn and companion Joanna of Portland, and Claire Appleton of Houlton; great- granddaughter Alexis Prescott of Machiasport; and many loving nieces and nephews; and caring friends and neighbors.

We miss her but are comforted in knowing she is at peace and once again laughing and giggling with her best friends Ginny Jordan and Arlene Maxwell Jordan.

Burial and a graveside service will be held sometime in 2021 when it is safe for all to gather and give real hugs.

We would like to thank the staff of Cape Memory Care in Cape Elizabeth, where she has resided since January, as well as the staff at Gosnell for their support and compassionate care.

In lieu of flowers do a kind deed for someone. If you feel the desire to donate,

please consider:

Alzheimer’s Association

at alz.org or mail to

225 N. Michigan Ave.

Floor 17

Chicago, IL 60601 or:

Gosnell Memorial

Hospice House

390 US Route One

Scarborough, ME 04074

