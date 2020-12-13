SCARBOROUGH – Martha C. Ritchie, 91, of Scarborough, died Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 at home.

Martha is survived by her daughter Janine Dutton and partner Todd Stigman, her daughter Michelle Ritchie-Haddow and husband Jim Haddow, her daughter Annette Ritchie and husband Charlie Bubar, and her daughter Suzanne Ritchie. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Hamish Haddow, Andrew Haddow, Max Ritchie, David Dutton, Ian Haddow, Lizzie Dutton, Robert Dutton, Madeleine Ritchie, and Anneliese Bubar.

Services will be private.

