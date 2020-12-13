Dec. 13, 1947: After five years of planning and two years of construction, the first 45-mile, four-lane section of the Maine Turnpike opens, linking Kittery to Portland. The Portland Press Herald dubs it the “Mile-a-Minute Highway.”
It is the nation’s second toll expressway, the first being the Pennsylvania Turnpike, which opened in 1940.
Dec. 13, 1955: The Maine Turnpike, having opened to the public in 1947, inaugurates an extension from Portland to Augusta that increases the toll road’s length to what it is today.
The 66-mile extension, including a spur to U.S. Route 1 in Falmouth, is the largest highway construction project in Maine history at the time. It opens eight years to the day after the initial phase of the turnpike became operational.
The entire turnpike also is designated as Interstate 95.
Joseph Owen is an author, retired newspaper editor and board member of the Kennebec Historical Society. Owen’s book, “This Day in Maine,” can be ordered at islandportpress.com. To get a signed copy use promo code signedbyjoe at checkout. Joe can be contacted at: [email protected]
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
Difficult ethical choices await Maine’s vaccine planners: Who goes first?
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Shift focus of coverage to address social inequities
-
Varsity Maine
High school hockey, swim teams scramble for practice space
-
Real Estate
Modern luxury meets modest vintage on the Foreside
-
Columns
The Maine Millennial: There are many ways to divide household labor
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.