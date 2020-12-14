General Dynamics Bath Iron Works on Monday unveiled its Legacy Vault, a publicly available repository of historical information, images and stories that provide insight into the critical role the shipyard and its employees have played for the state of Maine and for the U.S. Navy.

The Legacy Vault is an online collection of photos, articles and historical items that reflect the BIW’s shipbuilding legacy, celebrating its longstanding relationship with the U.S. Navy and provides a forum for celebrating employee accomplishments.

“Established in celebration of Maine’s bicentennial, the BIW Legacy Vault will be a lasting archive of photographs, plans and ephemera that chronicles our contribution to American shipbuilding and celebrates the unique place that BIW holds for the people of our state and our country,” said Christine Henson-Schroeder, BIW’s manager of communications, in a news release.

Developed to complement the collections of the Maine Maritime Museum, the Vault will include photo archives of all BIW ships, facts and articles about its shipbuilding history and resource links.

“Maine Maritime Museum is excited to partner with BIW to share some incredible photos, artifacts, and documents from the museum’s vast collections,” said Katie Spiridakis, marketing and communications manager for the museum. “The BIW Legacy Vault will provide an engaging exploration of the history of this iconic shipyard and highlight the fascinating stories of the men and women responsible for building the greatest ships in the world.”

The BIW Legacy Vault will be available starting Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at https://gdbiw.com/legacyvault/ .

