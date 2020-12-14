The Chocolate Church Arts Center has added two new members to its board of trustees. The nonprofit arts organization hopes that in expanding its board, it can grow its capacity to present the arts and preserve its historic building, the former Central Church, built in 1847, according to a news release.

Brett Johnson, co-owner and Chief Creative Director of Maine Street Design Co, was unanimously approved as a new board member in early November.

Johnson previously served as an apprentice to Jack Doepp, the theatrical designer who founded the Chocolate Church.

“(Doepp) gave me my start as a scenic artist which has evolved into an interior design practice,” Johnson said. “The CCAC Board gives me an opportunity to give back to this vital community asset.”

In December, the board unanimously approved the addition of Kimberly Becker. Becker will serve as a board member, while also working as a volunteer curator for the Chocolate Church’s art gallery. Becker is a professional artist who recently returned to Bath from the Boston area.

More information on the Chocolate Church Arts Center, its programs and mission, and Board of Trustees is available at www.chocolatechurcharts.org, or by calling the office Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

