Arts

A ChoralArt Christmas, free to stream at choralart.org/Events/christmas/.

“A Christmas Carol” performed by Gerald Dickens, Dec. 14-18 via Vimeo, presented by Maine Historical Society. Charles Dickens’ great-great-grandson performs his one-man stage adaptation. Free, registration required at mainehistory.org.

“A Christmas Carol,” in-person performances through Dec. 24 at Portland Stage, 25A Forest Ave., Portland. $35-$50. Visit portlandstage.org/show/a-christmas-carol/ for more information and schedule.

“A Christmas Carol,” in-person performances through Dec. 23 at Footlights Theatre, 190 U.S. Route 1, Falmouth. $20. Visit thefootlightstheatre.com for more information and schedule.

“Christmas with Kennerley – Home for the Holidays (2020),” available to stream through Dec. 28. Pay-what-you-choose starting at $10. Visit porttix.com or by call 842-0800 for tickets.

Green Hut Galleries Holiday Show, through Jan. 30. Visit greenhutgalleries.com for details.

Holiday Concert with Dana Cunningham and Max Dyer available to stream Dec. 22-31 via OceanView at Falmouth. Free. RSVP at oceanviewrc.com/event/holidayconcert/.

Holiday compilation by Maine-based artists, available to stream for free or download for $10 via Chocolate Church Arts Center at chocolatechurchartscenter.bandcamp.com/releases.

“Holiday Offerings,” 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday-Sunday through Dec. 27. Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Peaks Island. Free, richardboydartgallery.com.

The Magic of Christmas at Home, available to stream through Dec. 31. $10, portlandsymphony.org.

“Season of the Light – Irish & Celtic holiday Music by Kevin Farley,” available to stream Dec. 17-23 via OceanView at Falmouth. Free. RSVP at oceanviewrc.com/event/seasonoflight/.

Saturday 12/19

Còig Christmas Concert (Celtic) Livestream, 7:30-9:30 p.m., presented by Chocolate Church Arts Center. $20, benefits Bath Area Food Bank. Visit chocolatechurcharts.org/2020-21-events for more information and ticket link.

Benefits

“Buy, Give, Get” Program, Ocean State Job Lot customers who buy a winter coat for $40 and give it back to the store as a donation to veterans in need will get a $40 Crazy Deal Gift Card. Visit oceanstatejoblot.com/buy-give-get for more information.

Christmas Tree & Wreath Sale, sold by South Portland Cape Elizabeth Rotary Club, can be reserved until stock runs out. Online ordering and curbside pickup at rotarychristmastrees.com. In-person shopping at Mill Creek Park, South Portland, requires social distancing and face masks.

South Portland Christmas Toy Drive accepting monetary donations and gift cards. Average cost per child is $200. Donate online at gofundme.com/f/south-portland-christmas-toydrive or mail to South Portland Police Department, 30 Anthoine St., South Portland, ME 04106 or South Portland Community Center, 21 Nelson Road, South Portland, ME 04106.

Bulletin Board

Advent at Falmouth Congregational, events include virtual worship services, extended church school for kids, car caroling and the Christmas Angels project. Visit falmouthcongregationalchurch.org/christmas for dates and details.

An Old Fashioned Christmas in Bath, includes tree lighting, Magic Letter Boxes, Neighborhood Decorating Contest, Santa Sightings on Saturdays, Downtown Window Decorating Contest and food donation collection. Visit visitbath.com/events/an-old-fashioned-christmas-in-bath/ for details or gf.me/v/c/gmz8/old-fashioned-christmas to donate.

Christmas Tree Sale, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays in the Food City parking lot, benefits Bridgton Fire Department. Bridgton Village Center Firemen’s Association will also be selling 50/50 raffle tickets and BFD T-shirts.

Christmas Wreath Sale, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at First Congregational Church UCC, 301 Cottage Road, South Portland. $15-$20 cash or check. Email [email protected] to pre-order. Visit facebook.com/fccucc for more information.

Christmas Tree and Wreath Sale, 4-6 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Riverbank Park, 677 Main St., Westbrook. Benefits Westbrook-Gorham Rotary Club. Masks required for all volunteers and customers. Cash, check and credit card accepted.

Merry Madness Passport, deals, discounts and special offers at over 60 downtown Portland businesses. Collect official stamps through Dec. 31 for raffle prize packages. Passports can be pre-ordered at portlandmaine.com/passport.

Monument Square Tree Cam, now streaming live and stays on 24/7. Monument Square, 456 Congress St., Portland.

Pandora’s Winter Lights, illuminating on Black Friday through February. Longfellow Square, Tommy’s Park, Boothby Square, Lincoln Park, Pleasant Street Park and Congress Square Park in Portland.

Saturday 12/19

Starry Night: A Magical Evening in Library Park, 4:30-7:30 p.m., hosted by Patten Free Library. Follow the luminary pathways that lead to the Library’s Wishing Tree. Drop your wish in the collection box outside the library, available during curbside pickup hours. Visit patten.lib.me.us for more information.

Drive-Thru Christmas, 5-7:30 p.m. The story of Christmas comes to life through this exciting outdoor event. Cressey Road Church, 81 Cressey Road, Gorham. Free, cresseyrdumc.org.

Virtual Nativity Hour, 10 a.m. via Zoom, hosted by Holy Martyrs Church in Falmouth. Free, registration required at pothe.org/makingmusic or call 847-6884.

Monday 12/21

Longest Night Service, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Gather on the winter solstice to recognize the mixed emotions and sadness that can come with the holiday season. Contact Falmouth Congregational Church at 781-3413 for details.

Thursday 12/24

Intergenerational Christmas Eve Lessons and Carols, 4-5 p.m., hosted by First Parish Church U.C.C. Brunswick. View on Facebook Live at facebook.com/FirstParishChurchBrunswick or firstparish.net.

Campfire Christmas, 5-6 p.m. outside at Church of the Midcoast, 45 Floral St., Bath. Christmas carols, campfire and a Christ-centered message of hope. Visit midcoast.churchcenter.com/registrations/events/638426 to register.

Fairs & Festivals

Saint Mary’s Sparkles Christmas Fair, 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Saturday through Dec. 17 at 43 Foreside Road, Falmouth, or online 24/7 at saintmarysparkles.org. Sanitizer, face masks and social distancing required. Visit the Sparkles St. Marys Falmouth Facebook page for details.

Kids

Festive Grab-and-Go Crafts for Kids, from Freeport Community Library available now while supplies last. Free. For more information, visit freeportlibrary.com, call 865-3307 or stop by the library at 10 Library Drive.

The Holiday Express, now through Dec. 23, presented by the Maine Narrow Gauge Railroad Co. & Museum, $45 first class, $30 coach. Visit porttix.com/plan-your-visit/holiday-express-info/ for reservations.

Thursday 12/17

Virtual Visit with Santa, 6 p.m., hosted by Prince Memorial Library. Free, registration required at princememorial.org/home/programs/children-teens/.

Friday 12/18

Winter Trivia, 7 p.m. via Zoom, hosted by Merrill Memorial Library. For all ages. Teams of up to six will answer questions about all things winter and winter holidays. Sign up at tinyurl.com/MMLKids.

