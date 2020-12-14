Most of us would agree that the federal government should treat all citizens fairly, whether we live in small-population states or big ones.

Right now, there are 13 small-population states like Maine that have only three or four Electoral College votes; 12 are ignored by presidential candidates. Only New Hampshire ever seems to be a tossup and garners attention. Ultimately, when it comes to policies enacted once a president is in office, there is a correlation between a state’s importance in terms of Electoral College vote power and the benefits that accrue to the state from the federal government.

To even the playing field, the way we choose the president must change. I’m advocating for the National Popular Vote, which would guarantee that the candidate who receives the most popular votes across all 50 states and the District of Columbia will always become the President in the United States.

Edith Meserve

Portland

