When I moved to Maine six years ago, I was amazed by how vast and spread apart communities are. I was born and raised on Cape Cod, Massachusetts. The Cape and islands are normally packed with tourists, travelers, and large communities. It was fairly uncommon to find wilderness untouched by man.
Through the years, I have learned that Maine is not only home to over 1 million people, but home to countless types of wildlife, vital ecosystems, and native plants. Maine is known for its vast mountain ranges, gorgeous coastlines and dense forests.
With the current state of the climate crisis, Maine is vulnerable to major environmental effects such as sea level rise, strong storms and increased wildfires. I have seen large areas of trees cut down, water sources polluted and the natural balance of nature thrown off its course.
With the” Thirty by Thirty” campaign, to protect 30 percent of lands and waters by 2030, we can protect those habitats that nurture species of all kinds.
Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King can champion this unifying climate solution by supporting the “Thirty by Thirty Resolution to Save Nature” in the US Senate.
Madison Sheppard
Waterford
